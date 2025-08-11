Former Gamecock A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History on Sunday
As if the resume of A'ja Wilson needed any more help, the Las Vegas Aces star had an incredible game on Sunday where she became the first player in WNBA history to have a 30/20 game ( 30 points and 20 rebounds).
The (18-14) Las Vegas Aces took on the (5-25) Connecticut Sun on Sunday with the Aces looking to extend their winning streak to four games. Wilson dominated the matchup from tip off till the closing seconds of the game.
The former Gamecocks star finished the night with 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in route to a 94-86 win over the Sun. The effort was much needed for an Aces team that started slow and found themselves down double digits in the first half against the worst team in the league. Wilson, putting the squad on her back, reminded the world why she is considered one of the league's best performers.
Wilson has already cemented herself as an all-time great in the WNBA. A legacy that includes two league titles, three MVPs, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and named to five All-WNBA teams, not to mention Athlete of the Year by Team USA, isn't finished and Sunday's game proved that.
The Aces are tied with the Indiana Fever for the 5th seed in the standings, nine games out of first place. With just 12 games left, the Aces will need a strong close to make a push for another title this fall.
