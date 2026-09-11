South Carolina Gamecocks vs Towson: Score Predictions for Saturday Night's Game

South Carolina players and fans will welcome Towson into hostile territory on Saturday night for the Gamecocks' second game of the season. Will the offense explode once again?

The Gamecocks are 43.5-point favorites against Towson as of Thursday according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total points for this matchup is set for 55.5 points. The weather is expected to be much cooler this time around as rain during the day will bring temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

After a great showing on both sides of the ball in a 57 point win over Kent State, South Carolina hopes to continue that high level of play against Towson. This week will be the program's annual Salute the Troops game, in addition to the Scouts, Youth Sports and Faith & Family group theme days.

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI Staff Score Predicitons

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Mike Tyler (5) gets past Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back A'tiq Muhammad (1) for a touchdown in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 45, Towson 7

Last week I said the Gamecocks wouldn't cover the spread because they have come out slow on offense each of the last three seasons. Well Kendal Briles and LaNorris Sellers completely flipped that narrative around by dropping 57 points on Kent State. Covering a 40+ point spread is just hard to do so while I am not picking them to cover the spread, I am trusting they can be dominant once again.

In our early look of the Tigers this week, we pointed out things the Gamecocks have to watch out for. One of those areas was the passing game, where quarterback Andrew Indorff will absolutely try to take the top off the defense. A veteran secondary and a boosted pass rush, if Dylan Stewart returns, should force Towson into making multiple mistakes. Give me the Gamecocks big as they prepare to get into SEC play next week.

Joey Walraven: South Carolina 52, Towson 10

Last week, the Gamecocks dispelled any sense that they were not going to oppose their will on teams when capable. The remarkable improvent offensively gave this Gamecock team a new swagger that I expect to continue into this week.

I expect Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett Jr. to be an even bigger part of the offensive gameplan and both find the endzone. If LaNorris Sellers is able to wait and carve the defense like he did last week, the Gamecocks are set for another 50 point outing. I expect the defense to continue business as usual with another dominant week as the Gamecocks get ready to enter SEC play following this game.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) runs after the catch against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.