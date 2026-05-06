How an Expanded College Football Playoff Field Affects South Carolina

An expanded playoff could soon be coming to college football following a vote by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Under the new format, would South Carolina find themselves in the dance on an annual basis?

The AFCA voted in favor of making several key changes to the college football season. While these changes aren't imminent or expected to take place anytime soon, here is a recap of the proposed changes:

Eliminate conference championship games

Reduce scheduled bye weeks from two to one

Preserve a dedicated window for the Army-Navy game, while allowing flexibility for other games to be played on that day outside the window

Reduce the minimum number of days between contests to no fewer than six

In addition to these changes, is a new proposed expanded college football playoff "future playoff models should maximize the number of participants while honoring the proposed completion date." That maximum number appears to be a 24-team field. The AFCA also is looking to ensure the national championship game be completed by the second Monday in January.

"Structuring the season in this way will better support student-athletes by more closely matching the academic calendar and aligning with the single transfer portal window. It also elevates the quality of play during the most meaningful stretch of the season by removing unnecessary breaks and preserving competitive rhythm."

How It Could Impact South Carolina

Should the 24-team field take affect in the coming years, the Gamecocks are one of those teams who could find themselves in the mix on an annual basis.

NEW: The AFCA Board has recommended the following:



• Expanded playoff with maximum participation

• Elimination of conference title games

• Ending the College Football Playoff by mid-January



(per @RossDellenger)https://t.co/NIp08mb7Z6 pic.twitter.com/HreO00gB6n — On3 (@On3) May 5, 2026

South Carolina has yet to find themselves in the final four or final 12 since the playoff was instituted back in 2014. In 2024, Shane Beamer and the team felt they did enough to be among the 12 team field. Under this new format, the team would've been in.

Shane Beamer is 33-30 since taking over the South Carolina job back in 2021. In a 24-team expanded field, 2024 was the only year in which the team would've made it. This season could mark the second should everything go according to plan.

The Gamecocks have stars at the games most important position. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart are two of the best players in the country at their positions. The team will need them to play up to their first round billing if they hope to be among the final 12 at the end of the season.

A College Football Playoff appearance in 2026 could catapult the Gamecocks into regular contender status.