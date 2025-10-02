Can South Carolina Get Healthy During the Bye Week?
Injuries have not been kind to South Carolina's roster so far through five games. The bye week comes at the perfect time to allow this roster to rest, reset, and prepare for the tough stretch ahead. The Gamecocks must get healthy this week before a grueling stretch that begins with LSU on the road.
Here's a quick reminder of the injuries the Gamecocks have endured thus far. Along the offensive line, Markee Anderson went down late in Saturday night's win over Kentucky with a knee injury. Starting right tackle Cason Henry was sidelined this past week along with center Nolan Hay, who were both nursing injuries from the Missouri game.
In addition to the offensive line injuries, edge rusher Brian Thomas Jr. and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy both went out of the game and returned later. QB LaNorris Sellers, DB Buddy Mack III, DB DQ Smith, DB Judge Collier, TE Michael Smith, TE Brady Hunt, DL JT Geer, and others have all missed at least some time during the first few games.
This does not include injuries that happened before the season began. That expands further with guys like George Wilson, Ryan Brubaker, Caleb Williams, Jaylen Brown, and Zahbari Sandy, who all missed time during camp or into the season.
Football is a physical sport, so injuries are a part of the game. But with one of the toughest scheduling stretches in the country coming up, getting and staying healthy has to be a concern for this team. Right now the team sits at 3-2 on the year with the following games remaining:
@ 13 LSU
vs 6 Oklahoma
vs 10 Alabama
@ 4 Ole Miss
@ 5 Texas A&M
vs Coastal Carolina
vs Clemson
No team in the sport will be at 100% throughout the season. But for a South Carolina team that has big hopes on the year, losing key players will be a nightmare with this upcoming schedule that includes four games in a row against AP top 10 teams.
