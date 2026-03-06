Key Position Battles to Watch Out for as South Carolina Begins Spring Practices
Spring practices are underway in Columbia, South Carolina and there are a few positions ripe for the taking. Which positions need players to step up and who could fill those positions?
Interior Offensive Line
First up is the interior of the offensive line. All three spots are up for grabs this spring.
The interior of the line has several talented players competing for three spots. Shed Sarratt Jr. played well as a true freshman after appearing in 10 games with nine starts. He is in line for the starting left guard gig. Apart from him is the uber talented five star true freshman Darius Gray, returning junior Markee Anderson, transfer Emmaunuel Poku, and transfer Hank Purvis. At the center spot, Nolan Hay, a starter before injury, returns this spring and will be battling against transfer Carter Miller for that role.
Offensive Tackle
Josiah Thompson and Jacarrius Peak were penciled in to be your bookends at the offensive tackle spots, but injuries to both over the last few weeks have created a whole at those positions. Thompson is expected to miss the entirety of the 2026 season, however there is optimism around Peak being available near the beginning of the year. True freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, andredshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu will all get opportunities this spring to win one of those jobs or at minimum create quality depth should Peak or Thompson be able to return.
Defensive Tackle
This spot hurt the Gamecocks in 2025 as the defense struggled to stop the run. The Gamecocks ranked 11th in the SEC last season giving up 136.67 yards per game. The staff brought in several new players who could turn that unit around next season.
Returning players include Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy who has position versatility, Troy Pikes, and a couple of redshirt freshman in Christian Ingram and Caleb Williams. From the high school ranks four stars Noah Clark and Aiden Harris were big recruiting wins for Clayton White and the defense. And out of the portal, Tomiwa Durojaiye, Kelby Collins, and Jordan Thomas are looking to make an immediate impact this offseason.
Edge Rusher
Finally one position to be on the lookout for is an edge rusher oppposite of Dylan Stewart. Transfer Caleb Herring who showed flashes at Tennessee last season, George Wilson Jr., Anthony Addison, transfer Drew Collins, Jaquavious Dodd, Kobby Sakyi-Prah (limited in spring), and incoming freshman Julian Walker will all get opportunities to grab the reins of that position this offseason.
