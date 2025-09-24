How the South Carolina Gamecocks Can Get the Season Back on Track
Winning football games can really come down to a game of inches. A bounce of a ball here, penalty call there, the little things can really determine the outcomes of games. For South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, his plan involves six steps. If the Gamecocks can reach those steps, they'll be back in the win column starting this week against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Coming into the year, the Gamecocks were viewed by many as a possible playoff team. Now after suffering back to back losses at the hands of Missouri and Vanderbilt, those hopes are hanging by a thread. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks about his team's "plan to win" when asked how could some of the issues be fixed heading into the game against Kentucky.
"We have our plan to win like a lot of people have," Beamer said. "For us that's run the ball, stop the run. That's win the turnover battle, win the explosive play battle. Play smart football, which is penalties. And then dominating the fourth quarter."
Last week in the 29-20 loss at Missouri, Beamer's Gamecocks were only able to win the turnover battle. Going one out of six in those categories is not a way to win in this conference, however you may not have to hit all six in any one particular game. As Beamer points out below, South Carolina won a lot of games just doing 50 percent of those things.
"You can go back to game one against Eastern Illinois in 2021, if we do half of those, we typically win every single game," Beamer said.
If the South Carolina Gamecocks can do those things, the success is well documented. The problem is the team hasn't been consistent at doing those things so far through four games. Can they turn things around with the meat of the SEC schedule around the corner? That remains to be seen. But if last season tells you anything, it's that the Gamecocks have no more margin for error this season if they want to make the playoffs.
