Four-Star Defensive Lineman John Archer Commits to South Carolina

South Carolina got huge news on Wednesday evening as they picked up the biggest recruit of their 2027 cycle so far. Four-star defensive lineman John Archer announces his commitment to South Carolina.

Archer is a 6-foot-4 and 315 pound defensive lineman by way of Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is ranked as the 130 player in the country and a top 10 player in North Carolina.

This commitment brings South Carolina up to four in the class alongside offensive lineman Will Endicott, safety Jernard Albright, and quarterback Jerry Meyer III. It jumps the Gamecocks class from 65 in the country to 56. Archer's is fully committed to the Gamecocks and says he feels right at home with the team.

"I'm 100% committed to (the) University of South Carolina."

"Disruptive Interior Force"

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, wrote about what makes John Archer special.

Disruptive interior force with video game-like production at the prep level (60 TFLs his first two seasons on varsity).

Looks to be well north of 300 pounds with a wide lower half and larger features.

Tends to overwhelm blockers in 1-on-1 situations with his sheer mass and can split double teams with his power.

Provides easy up field surge with his initial quickness and snap anticipation.-Could improve pursuit range in the coming years, but will cave gaps with his leg drive and tax zone-blocking schemes.

Projects at this stage as a potential plug for a College Football Playoff contender that could likely fit into an odd or even front.