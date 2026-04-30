College Football Analyst Says South Carolina Fans Should Be Easier on Shane Beamer

A college football analyst says South Carolina fans should be easier on the job Shane Beamer has done.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to turn things around this college football season after turning in a 4-8 season last year. That record came after they won nine games the season prior, and nearly made the college football playoffs.

As a result, Shane Beamer's approval rating at the moment for Gamecocks fans might be lower than it was just two seasons ago. But at the very least, they want to see their team post a better record this year, especially with LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart back for another season.

However, college football analyst Josh Pate says South Carolina fans might need to take it a little easy on Beamer and their thoughts on him.

Josh Pate Discusses South Carolina Fans Approval Rating of Shane Beamer

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"What is Shane Beamer's current approval rating amongst South Carolina fans," Pate asked. "I tab it at a C+. This is my guess if were to poll South Carolina fans. I think it would come in at a C+. I think it should be higher than that, only because as much as there may be recency bias baked into a C+, if that is in fact what it is, I would go back on year further. So everyone who wants to say 4-8, 4-8, 4-8, I would say, well if we are going to go back in time, let's go back in time two years. Where they were kncoking on the door of the college football playoff. And lets be honest about where we are. This is South Carolina. And the truth about South Carolina, especially in the current landscape, if you're turning in one of those years in any 3-4 year rolling stretch, you outta be better than a C+."

Josh Pate says South Carolina fans should be happy with a 9 win season within a 3-4 year time span and that losing with Elite athletes is okay because you aren’t Georgia, Ohio State, Texas or Oregon pic.twitter.com/7xQVjZ3YE7 — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕪🌴 (@thesadgamecock) April 30, 2026

Gamecock fans likely feel some type of way about last season because it seemed like the program had momentum going into last season, and had one of their more talented rosters. However, Pate had a point to make about that too.

Pate went on to point out that South Carolina fans are likely taking into consideration season came in a year in which they had Sellers and Stewart, and that they feel like it's unacceptable to win one conference game with that roster. Here is what Pate had to say about that.

"Here's what I think," Pate said. "Yes you can, because it is all part of a natural life cycle at a non-Georgia, non-Ohio State, non-Texas, non-Oregon type program in the modern age of college football."