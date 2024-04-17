D1Baseball Now Projects Gamecocks To Be A Regional Host
It's amazing the difference two weeks can make. Back on April 3rd, D1Baseball.com projected the South Carolina Gamecocks to be a No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional for a then-No. 4 overall-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, essentially putting Carolina four spots away from the three-seed line. After winning four games over Top 25 opponents in the past 14 days, three of which came on a neutral site or on the road, Mark Kingston's squad has climbed several rungs up the ladder, now being projected as the No. 15 overall seed and a regional host that would be paired with the Fayetteville Region, which would include the No. 2 overall-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.
With how much progress the Gamecocks have made in the national media's eyes over the past two weeks, they could make up even more ground over the next two weekends, as they play the No. 2 and 3 ranked teams in the country on their home turf in the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kentucky Wildcats.
