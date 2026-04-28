Duquesne Forward Jakub Nečas Commits to South Carolina Out of the Transfer Portal

Lamont Paris, head coach of the Gamecocks, set out to revamp his roster heading into the 2026-2027 season. The commitment of the Duquesne forward Jakub Nečas is the latest case of this overhaul for South Carolina.

Jakub Nečas is a 6-foot-10 and 240 pound forward from Blansko, Czech Republic. Before his collegiate career, he was named one of 10 Rising Stars for the Czech Republic at the 2024 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) U20 EuroBasket in July of 2024. In the 204 FIBA Eurobasket Tournament, Nečas finished the tournament as its top scorer to go along with 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Following his time in the international circuit, Nečas appeared in 34 games as a true freshman with an average of 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. In his second season with the Dukes, he saw time in 29 games, making 21 starts. Nečas saw career highs in points per game (6.0) and rebounds (4.4). He shot 39.4 percent from the field and 70.8 percent from the free throw line.

South Carolina's Newest Signee

Adding some size on the interior... 🇱🇹💪



Time to get to work, big fella. 💼



#Gamecocks🐔🏀 // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/Z9ukgXUZrI — South Carolina Men's Basketball (@GamecockMBB) April 27, 2026

Aleksas Bieliauskas made his commitment to the Gamecocks back on Apr 19. On Monday afternoon, Bieliauskas made it official by signing with the team.

Nečas joins Bieliauskas, Drexel transfer Shane Blakeney, and Texas transfer Cameron Heide as the newest members of the Gamecocks out of the portal. Addressing the front court seems to be a big focus as Nečas, Bieliauskas, and Heide are forwards and each provide a different skill set.