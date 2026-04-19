South Carolina Lands Wisconsin Forward Aleksas Bieliauskas Out of the Transfer Portal

Lamont Paris continues his reshuffling of the Gamecocks roster by making key additions in the transfer portal. Wisconsin transfer Aleksas Bieliauskas announces his commitment to the garnet and black earlier this week.

Before his time in Madison with the Badgers, Bieliauskas began his basketball career on the international circuit in Lithuania. In 2024-2025, he averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 45 games for Zalgiris II in the Lithuanian NKL. Bieliauskas also helped lead Lithuania to silver at the 2025 Under-20 Eurobasket tournament. His 8.3 rebounds were the second best mark of any player in the tournament.

Last season, Bieliauskas made the move to begin his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers. He appeared in 35 games, making 28 starts, in his true freshman season. He averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per contest.

What the Gamecocks are geting

Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, Bieliauskas brings size to compete with other SEC forwards next season. He offers upside in the shooting department with 34.6 percent from three and 43.1 percent from the field.

On3 Sports rates Bieliauskas as a four-star in the transfer portal. This is the third commitment for the Gamecocks in the portal so far. In the last week, Paris has landed Texas forward Camden Heide and George Mason guard Kory Mincy.