Several Former Chanticleers Commit to South Carolina Baseball Out of the Transfer Portal

Step one to a successful offseason for Gamecocks baseball was hiring the right head coach to lead the program going forward. With Kevin Schnall officially here, the next step is overhauling the roster. A step Schnall appears to be taking seriously.

Schnall is already beginning to put his stamp on the roster, hitting the transfer portal for five players in the last two days.

Coastal Connection

Jun 18, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers third baseman Walker Mitchell (5) yells after scoring on a three RBI double against the Louisville Cardinals during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Without breaking tampering rules in the sport, when Schnall was hired by South Carolina the outside perspective was that former players of his would follow suit. That has been the case this week as Schnall was able to land a number of his former Chanticleers to help overhaul a roster in desperate need of talent.

3B Walker Mitchell

LHP Hyaden Johnson

RHP Daniel Parker

C Brice Estep

LHP Colby Richardson

INF Jackson Winer

RHP Luke Jones

Hayden Johnson comes in having not thrown in 2026 due to injury, however the last time we saw him, he showed lots of promise for the rotation. He posted a 2.82 ERA in 2025 while holding opposing batters to a .197 batting average in 38.1 innings pitched.

Third baseman Walker Mitchell comes in to occupy the hot corner that Dawson Harman left vacant after leaveing the program this offseason. Mitchell spent three years at Coastal, the last two under Schnall. In the last two seasons, Mitchell has appeared in over 120 games bringing in 99 baserunners from the plate to go along with 22 stolen bases. He comes in looking to be the every day third baseman and to provide a spark to the Gamecocks offense.

Right hander Daniel Parker was a true freshman in 2026. He made 19 appearances, making two starts, while posting a 3-0 record with a 4.76 ERA in 24 innings pitched. Colby Richardson is another freshman heading to Columbia. Serving primarily out of the bullpen, Richardson appeared in 27 games with a 5.10 ERA. First baseman Jackson Winer appeared in 27 games in his true freshman season. Winer hit .241 from the plate this season. Richardson, Winer, and Parker will have three more years of eligibility.

Like Mitchell and Johnson, catcher Brice Estep spent last three seasons with the Chanticleers, two years under Schnall. After serving in a backup role, Estep saw a step up in playing time this season as he appeared in 43 games, making 33 starts. He had a .232 batting average with 23 hits, four doubles, eight home runs, and 25 RBIs.

Luke Jones will be entering his junior season in Columbia after spending the last two seasons with Coastal Carolina. In 2026, he made 16 appearances, with 15 starts, posting a 4.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

This is just the beginning of what Schnall will do to the team going forward. He will have to hire a new staff and begin making a plan to attract top talent to Columbia.