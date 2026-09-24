Dylan Stewart Could be the Ultimate X-Factor for South Carolina Against Alabama

Dylan Stewart is a game changing defensive weapon capable of ruining an opposing offensive gameplan. With a tough schedule coming up. the Gamecocks are going to need their x-factor to take over and be the monster the country knows him to be.

Coming off an injury that has plagued him since last season, Stewart played less than 20 snaps last week against Mississippi State and none in the fourth quarter. In this high contact sport, it's important to remember that the season is a marathon not a sprint. While it would've been nice to have Stewart coming off the edge every snap against Kamario Taylor, the doctors and coaching staff were smart in the way they deployed him.

This week comes an even bigger challenge as the team heads to Tuscaloosa to take on eighth ranked Alabama. The Tide's high flying offense is well aware of the player Stewart is. For South Carolina to pull off the upset, Stewart will have to be the best player on the field the minute he steps on it.

"Everyone knows what Dylan Stewart is, a very good football player," Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett said of Stewart this week.

Despite playing limiting snaps, the staff is encouraged by having their projected first round pick back on the field.

"It was awesome watching him back out there," South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White said.

Stewart is unlikely to get a full workload coming off less than 20 snaps last week. However, the amount of snaps he plays doesn't matter. What matters is he has to take over the game when his number is called. That doesn't always have to lead to the box score. Pressuring the quarterback, creating opportunities for others, setting the edge, and forcing mistakes is more important than just putting numbers up on the box score.

Learning From Last Week

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) attempts to get past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Gerald Kilgore (1) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between busted coverages and getting flat out beat, this past weekend loss was one to forget for the South Carolina defense. However, as White points out, there are no excuses. They must be better on that side of the football.

"We're in the business of not making excuses. Learn from what we didn't do well and grow from it. Our guys are excited to move on," White said.

How they can do that is by getting back to the basics. Being a fundamentally sound football team is critical to making sure the defense performs when called upon.

"As coaches, we've got to be great teachers. Just continue coaching the heck out of them making sure they are ready to perform whenever the lights are on," White said.

White and the team knows the caliber of players they are playing this week. Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks are two of the most talented receivers South Carolina will see the rest of the season. And while they can run routes with the best of them, White points out they are most dangerous after the catch.

"Those guys are really talented guys. They're really good after the catch. I think that's mainly the challenge," White said of Brooks and Coleman-Williams.

Shutting down the level of talent Alabama will put onto the field is likely an impossible task. South Carolina won't be perfect, but can they limit yards after catch? Can they make Keelon Russell antsy with their pressure? And can they stop the run forcing Alabama to be one dimensional? These are the most important tasks for the Gamecocks defense if they want to keep this one close enough for their offense to succeed.