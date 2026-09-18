South Carolina "Expects" to Get Stars Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak Back for Saturday Against Mississippi State

Things are looking up for South Carolina as two stars are expected to make their season debuts on Saturday. After not appearing in the first two weeks of the season, edge rusher Dylan Stewart and left tackle Jacarrius Peak should play in the team's SEC opener against Mississippi State.

In what is quickly turning into a big game affair, South Carolina gets two of its most talented players back. Dylan Stewart has been hindered all offseason by a back injury he suffered in 2025. Stewart is one of the game's premier pass rushers. Injuries took away from last season, but the projected first round pick is ready to get back to 2024 form.

As a true freshman, Stewart quickly became a household name, especially after man-handling a Kentucky offensive tackle. He would finish that year as a unanimous Freshman All-American, Freshman All-SEC selection and a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. He appeared in 13 games that season, making 11 starts, putting up 6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 23 total tackles. He was also credited with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

You think Kentucky respects the skillset of true freshman ED Dylan Stewart?



Electric pass rusher is already drawing triple teams in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/htQcBroFgz — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 7, 2024

Expectations were sky high both for Stewart, but also for the team as a whole in 2025. His total tackles (33) and tackles for loss (12) were career highs, but his sack numbers dropped to 4.5. His individual stats won't tell the whole story. A healthy Dylan Stewart is an immediate x-factor for this team. He has the ability to change a game at any given moment and opposing offenses know it.

Could the OL Become a Strength?

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brody Rhodes (16) celebrates after scoring a two-point conversion with offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I understand it is only two week and it was against Kent State and Towson, but the Gamecocks' offensive line has looked good so far this season. Darius Gray has performed well in his role despite being a true freshman. Now with Jacarrius Peak set to return this week, the line can be even stronger.

Peak was the prized transfer commit of the offseason on the offensive line. Rated as one of the top offensive tackles in the portal, Peak spent the last three years with the NC State Wolfpack. The 6-foot-4 and 300+ pounder is an upgrade at the position from last year. He is expected to come in and lock down LaNorris Sellers' blindside, something the team lacked before.

Not sure what this means for Gray. He will certainly have a role on this line whether at guard or tackle. However this is only a good problem for Shane Beamer to have. In 2025, the unit was a disaster. So far this year he has the talent and depth to succeed in the SEC.