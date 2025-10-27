Gamecock Digest

Early Preview: What South Carolina Can Expect Going on the Road to Take on the Ole Miss Rebels

The Gamecocks tough schedule continues with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss. Here's an early look at the Rebels and what you should be on the lookout for.

Alex Joyce

Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The toughest schedule in the country doesn't get any easier this week for South Carolina as the next challenger comes in the form of one of the hottest teams in the conference, Ole Miss. The Rebels have been on a tear this season under Lane Kiffin and are poised for a College Football Playoff run. Here's an early look at what to watch out for this weekend on the road.

Ole Miss sits at the number seven spot in the Associated Press rankings with seven wins and just one loss at the hands of Georgia, a game Ole Miss nearly won. Last year, only one team really dominated the Gamecocks from start to finish, that would be Lane Kiffin's Rebels. While maybe not as talented from top to bottom as last year's team (from a star rating standpoint), this version of Ole Miss may be the best team of Kiffin's tenure. Here's a couple things to watch out for this weekend, starting with the head coach.

Lane Kiffin

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kiffin became took over the Ole Miss program in 2020, taking over for the let go Matt Luke. Since arriving in Oxford, Kiffin has three double digit win seasons and is enroute to his fourth, which will include three straight for the first time in program history. Best known for his high powered offenses and elite social media trolling, Kiffin has turned Ole Miss from a bottom tiered team in the conference, to one of the elites over recent seasons. It is why his name has often popped up at other jobs across the country. South Carolina will have it's hands full defending Kiffin's offense and transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Trinidad Chambliss

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Speaking of Chambliss, he has taken the SEC, and country, by storm. A national championship winning quarterback from Division-II Ferris State, Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss to back up then starter Austin Simmons. Simmons went down to injury early in the season and Chambliss never looked back. He has completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 1864 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, adding 376 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. His running ability could be a problem for a Gamecocks' defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks this season.

Pairing both Kiffin and Chambliss together has been a problem for even the best defenses to handle so far this season. South Carolina will have it's hands full with an offense scoring 37 points per game and a passing unit that ranks second in the conference.

