Can The South Carolina Gamecocks Make a Bowl Game?
With ten minutes left in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s matchup in the Alabama Crimson Tide, the fans at William-Brice Stadium were in a frenzy as the Gamecocks had taken an eight point lead after a LaNorris Sellers rushing touchdown. However, the pandemonium fizzled out after Alabama WR Germie Bernard scored two touchdowns that ultimately gave the Tide the 29 points they needed to secure the win.
Coach Shane Beamer labeled the loss as “gut-wrenching,” which is likely a sentiment shared by all the Gamecock faithful. To make matters worse, the loss from the Gamecocks moved them to 3-5 on the year, which is a shock to many to cover and watch the sport. With only four games left in the season, will the Gamecocks have the chance to salvage the season and make it to a bowl game?
Coming into the season, the current scenario for the Gamecocks seemed unimaginable. Coming off a nine-win season, coach Beamer and his team had sights of competing for the SEC championship and ultimately a playoff spot. However, due to a litany of injuries and offensive struggles, the Gamecocks have found themselves with their backs against the wall and their postseason hopes dissolving away.
Will the Gamecocks be able to rally and tally up three wins before the season’s end? The unfortunate answer is probably not. The Gamecocks will face number eight ranked Ole Miss Rebels followed by the highest ranked SEC team in the number three Texas A&M Aggies. Both matchups are on the road, where the Gamecocks have not secured a single victory this season.
Following those two matchups, the Gamecocks will host two in-state opponents with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, followed by their archrival Clemson Tigers. Assuming they lose the two SEC games mentioned, both in-state matchups will be must win. The Gamecocks should be able to impose their will on the Chanticleers and leave with a win, but the matchup against the Tigers is certainly not a guarantee.
Similar to the Gamecocks, the Tigers were also labeled as playoff contenders and have greatly underperformed, sitting at 3-4. Though they on paper have an easier schedule, the Tigers could be in the same situation fighting for bowl eligibility when they play in the Palmetto Bowl. If the Gamecocks are facing a Clemson team fighting for a bowl win during rivalry week, it could spell trouble for them as a major strength for the Tigers is their defensive line, who would have an opportunity to dominate the underwhelming Gamecock offensive line.
Of course the games have to be played on the field, but bowl eligibility does not look likely for the Gamecocks. They will begin their journey to the postseason in Oxford, MS against Ole Miss this weekend at 7 PM ET.
