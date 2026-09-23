Examining the South Carolina Running Back Room A Quarter Way Through the 2026 Season

South Carolina's group of running backs has shown promise with one guy leading the way. We examine the room as the team is a quarter way through the regular season.

So far through three games Matt Fuller is the lead tailback with Jabree Coleman, Isaiah Augustave, Christian Clark, and Jawarn Howell all taking a running back by committee approach when Fuller goes to the sideline. Each back brings a different element to the South Carolina offense which gives offensive coordinator Kendal Briles options throughout each ball game.

Leading the Pack

Junior running back Matt Fuller was already the guy, but last week's game against Mississippi State confirmed that. He had a career high in rushing yards (73), receiving yards (85), and total yards (158) against the Bulldogs last week. He led the team last week in rushing attempts (17), rushing yards, receiving yards, and receptions (8). Whenever quarterback LaNorris Sellers needed a safety valve, Fuller was that guy.

Fuller currently has the sixth most rushing yards in the SEC. His 272 yards is behind Florida's Jaden Baugh (458), Missouri's Jamal Roberts (300), Tennessee's DeSean Bishop (286), LSU's Dilin Jones (285), and Mississippi State's Fluff Bothwell (280). Fuller finally gets his shot in his third year in the program and is quickly making the most out of it.

SEC Rushing Yard Leaders entering Week 4 pic.twitter.com/ZGn59zyauR — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 21, 2026

By Committee Approach

Beyond Fuller's 38 attempts the running back reps have been very even. Jabree Coleman is next in line with 14 attempts, Jawarn Howell and Christian Clark both have 13, and Isaiah Augustave has 11. When asked specifically about Coleman's development since transferring in from Penn State, Briles syas Coleman is someone who has taken a big leap.

"Really proud of Jabree [Coleman] and the work he's put in with Coach [Stan] Drayton," South Carolina offensive coordinator said about Coleman. "He's continually gotten better. He's got a lot of natural running ability. He sees things well, has great contact balance, accelerates, catches the ball well, and he's smart. He's got a big future."

Coleman, Clark, Augustave, and Howell have combined for 380 rushing yards on 51 carries which is good for 7.45 yards per carry.

Outside the building, questions were asked about how good this unit can actually be. The early returns say it is a much improved unit through the first three games of last season and this one. In 2025, the team accumulated 330 total rushing yards with the highest outing being 125 and a low of 86. This year the Gamecocks have 892 yards with a high of 405 and a low of 149.

A lot can be attributed to scheme, but there is no question that this Gamecock's goroup of tailbacks is a much improved unit than they were one year ago.