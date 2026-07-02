Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson Shares Why He Chose South Carolina Over Others

South Carolina landed the jewel of their 2027 class on Wednesday with the commitment of five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson. Dobson spoke with reporters following his commitment and shared his thoughts on why he chose the Gamecocks.

Texas A&M and Michigan, two schools Dobson singled out, battled hard to land his services, but South Carolina offered something those two schools couldn't.

"In the end it came down to South Carolina. The development with (Torrian) Gray. I trust in all of that. I told him on my OV (official visit), if I decide to come here can I go ahead and getting on zoom calls to talk about football in general. I'm a student of the game."

Torrian Gray has been South Carolina's defensive backs coach since Shane Beamer arrived in 2021. His proven development excites Dobson who is looking to compete right away.

"The vision for me is coming in and earning that starting spot as a freshman. Learning the plays fast. I'm graduating early so I can get into the program and get into the weight room," Dobson said.

The schools involved in the recruitment were likely on the edge of their seat as Dobson says he kept his decision tight lipped.

"They just found out just now," Hudson said.

Stability

WATCH: 5-star CB Joshua Dobson commits to South Carolina🐓



“I love the people at South Carolina. They always made it feel like home.” https://t.co/Wlga76vo7r pic.twitter.com/vvsvNnBNVx — Rivals (@Rivals) July 1, 2026

The Gamecocks were able to land Dobson for his last official visit before his decision. This timing allowed Dobson to get answers to particular questions he had. He built a great connection with Shane Beamer and his staff over the years and wanted assurances that the program was committed to Beamer long term.

"That big thing about stability. I talked about it with my family. That was so huge for me," Hudson said about the importance of having Coach Beamer and his staff around. "Obviously if he gets fired then that staff is going to have to leave too, unless they retain somebody, but I doubt it."

When asked what happens if other teams will continue to recruit him this fall, Dobson says he intends to be spending quite some time in Columbia.

"I plan on going to a lot of South Carolina games," Dodson said.

South Carolina may not be done on the recruiting trail. Dobson headlines the class, but several other blue-chip prospects are set to come off the board in the next few days. The Gamecocks could land more high profile players this summer and ensure themselves a spot among the top 25 classes in the nation come December.