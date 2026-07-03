Four-star Offensive Lineman Nate Carson Commits to South Carolina Over Georgia and Others
For the third day in a row, Shane Beamer has landed a bule chip prospect for the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, Clemson, and Colorado on Friday.
Carson is the latest commit to join South Carolina's class. He is a 6-foot-4 and 290 pound out of Irmo High School in Columbia. He is rated as a four-star in the 2027 cycle and a ten player in the state.
At his size, Carson may be an undersized tackle or kick inside to guard. Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst, talks about that potential move, but also speaks on the player Carson can be at the next level.
- Well-rounded offensive lineman with tackle experience who could play multiple spots in the long run.
- Quite young for the 2027 cycle.
- Strong base aids in moving bodies off the line of scrimmage in the run game.
- Adequate kick slide and foot quickness to get out in space on the edge in pass protection.
- Displays encouraging consistency in hand placement as a pass blocker.
- Knows how to force edge rushers around the arc while limiting inside counter threat.
- Uses effective body leverage and engaging angles to cement seals and reaches.
- Enough movement ability to pull and climb, but can more consistently hunt/engage targets in those situations.
- Gets out over feet at times, compromising balance and body control.
- May end up projecting inside, but may provide valuable roster flexibility at a few spots along the offensive front. Projects to the high-major level with potential to become a multi-year starter who could play beyond college.
Three Huge Recruiting Wins
Over the last three days South Carolina was able to land Carson, four-star safety Davion Jones, and five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson. Three big time wins for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks in the recruiting world. Carson, Dobson, and Jones are three of the four highest rated recruits in South Carolina's class. Below is how the class stacks up.
- Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson
- Four-star OT Nate Carson
- Four-star S Davion Jones
- Four-star DL John Archer
- Four-star WR Javien Robinson
- Four-star WR Iveon Lewis
- Four-star RB Brayden Tyson
- Four-star DB Kelvin Millington
- Three-star WR DJ Huggins
- Three-star OT Clayton Lee
- Three-star TE Judah Lancaster
- Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston
- Three-star IOL Will Endicott
- Three-star OT James Ross
- Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III
- Three-star LB Jackson Ross
Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for recruiting news and updates as they happen this summer.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI