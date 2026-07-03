Four-star Offensive Lineman Nate Carson Commits to South Carolina Over Georgia and Others

For the third day in a row, Shane Beamer has landed a bule chip prospect for the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, Clemson, and Colorado on Friday.

Carson is the latest commit to join South Carolina's class. He is a 6-foot-4 and 290 pound out of Irmo High School in Columbia. He is rated as a four-star in the 2027 cycle and a ten player in the state.

At his size, Carson may be an undersized tackle or kick inside to guard. Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst, talks about that potential move, but also speaks on the player Carson can be at the next level.

- Well-rounded offensive lineman with tackle experience who could play multiple spots in the long run.

- Quite young for the 2027 cycle.

- Strong base aids in moving bodies off the line of scrimmage in the run game.

- Adequate kick slide and foot quickness to get out in space on the edge in pass protection.

- Displays encouraging consistency in hand placement as a pass blocker.

- Knows how to force edge rushers around the arc while limiting inside counter threat.

- Uses effective body leverage and engaging angles to cement seals and reaches.

- Enough movement ability to pull and climb, but can more consistently hunt/engage targets in those situations.

- Gets out over feet at times, compromising balance and body control.

- May end up projecting inside, but may provide valuable roster flexibility at a few spots along the offensive front. Projects to the high-major level with potential to become a multi-year starter who could play beyond college.

Three Huge Recruiting Wins

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Nate Carson has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 IOL chose the Gamecocks over Georgia, Colorado, and Clemson



“Best in SC stay in SC”https://t.co/7gRGvrdRyK pic.twitter.com/nfBJymUzF4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2026

Over the last three days South Carolina was able to land Carson, four-star safety Davion Jones, and five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson. Three big time wins for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks in the recruiting world. Carson, Dobson, and Jones are three of the four highest rated recruits in South Carolina's class. Below is how the class stacks up.

Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Four-star OT Nate Carson

Four-star S Davion Jones

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-star DB Kelvin Millington

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Three-star LB Jackson Ross

Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for recruiting news and updates as they happen this summer.