South Carolina Shakes the Recruiting World Up After Landing Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Shane Beamer lands his prized commitment in the 2027 class with the commitment of five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson. Dobson chooses the Gamecocks over Texas A&M and Michigan.

As if the the recruiting momentum in Columbia couldn't get any hotter, Shane Beamer goes out and lands the crown jewel of the Gamecocks 2027 class. Joshua Dobson is a five-star defensive back out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Dobson has room to grow at the college level, but does offer great size overall to the position.

Spending his junior season with Catabwa High School, Dobson posted 4 tackles and 1 pass break up in 8 games. As a sophomore, he tallied 48 tackles, 10 pass break ups, and 3 interceptions. He will spend his senior season with Hough High School before signing in December.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, says Dobson is a speedy corner that displays elite athleticism.

-Speedy zone corner with a wiry frame that can race into the deeper third.

-Not only has tested in the upper percentile, but has turned heads in a camp setting with his quick feet and smooth transitions.

-Gains depth with ease while in reverse.

-Keeps his eyes on the prize and will get to the catch point.

-Not a ton of ball production as a junior, but has flashed ball skills on offense.

-Lacks meat on the bones and added bulk would go a long way in run support.

-Dangerous as a return man with his acceleration (3 career kickoff return touchdowns) and profiles as a potential ace gunner given how he runs.

-Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can man the perimeter in a quarters-heavy scheme.

Sometimes it pays to be the last team to host a player on an official visit. Both Michigan and Texas A&M were able to have Dobson on campus in early June, but the Gamecocks were able to throw the last pitch on June 19. That gave the staff an opportunity to sell him on the program before his July 1 decision date.

Where the Class Stands

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Joshua Dobson has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 185 CB chose the Gamecocks over Texas A&M and Michigan



He’s ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“All glory to God Gamecocks let’s go”https://t.co/mkYg8P5GBt pic.twitter.com/HcytyzJXZJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2026

The last four weeks have vaulted the Gamecocks up the national recruiting rankings. At one point sitting outside the top 50 schools in the country, South Carolina now sits at 46 and things don't appear to be slowing down. Below is a look at the 14 current Gamecock commits:

Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-star DB Kelvin Millington

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Three-star LB Jackson Ross

Several other Gamecock targets are set to come off the board this summer. Stay tuned right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for full recrutiing coverage and more.