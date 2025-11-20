2026 Running Back Amari Thomas Flips Commitment From South Carolina to Florida State
2026 running back Amari Thomas has recently flipped his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Florida State Seminoles.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' 2026 recruiting class is just a few weeks away from putting pen to paper and officially solidifying their positions on national signing day. However, with a handful of days to go before recruits officially sign, there is still room for some drama.
Unfortunately for Shane Beamer and his staff, the Gamecocks recently fell victim to these dramatics, as they have lost a major commit in their 2026 recruiting class. According to reports, running back Amari Thomas has flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Florida State.
According to 247 Sports, Thomas is a top-50 player from the state of Florida and is one of the nation's most heavily pursued running back recruits. Thomas initially joined the Gamecocks class in August of this season.
Hints that Thomas may flip his commitment to Florida State were dropped throughout the young running back recruiting process, as Thomas was once a commit for the Seminoles and had taken a pair of unofficial visits to Tallahassee prior to his decision to flip from South Carolina to Florida State.
What is Shane Beamer and South Carolina's Next Move?
With Thomas no longer expected to be a member of Carolina's recruiting class, Shane Beamer and his staff will now look elsewhere for help in the running back room. The Gamecocks currently do not have a true running back in this year's recruiting class.
While losing out on a highly talented commit this close to national signing day is certainly disheartening to South Carolina fans, the Gamecocks appear to be on pace to sign a similar quality of class that they have earned under head coach Shane Beamer.