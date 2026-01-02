South Carolina Introduces Deion Barnes as the New Defensive Ends Coach

Shane Beamer and South Carolina officially introduce Deion Barnes as the team's next defensive ends/outside linebackers coach. Here's a recap of everything that Beamer and Barnes said during today's media availability.

Following Sterling Lucas' departure to LSU, a move that surprised South Carolina as mentioned in the press conference, Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White took time to look at coaches around the country and landed on one they believe is a perfect fit.

"It was very evident that he [Barnes] was exactly what we were looking for," Beamer said.

Barnes comes with a good recruiting and development pedigree at Penn State. During his time with the Nittany Lions he got to work with several star pass rushers and is excited to bring that knowledge to South Carolina.

"I'm more excited than anything to get to work," Barnes said. "I love this game. I love coaching young players. I'm going to make this room better than the previous coach did."

Barnes was a three-year letterman for Penn State between 2012-2014, also earning Big Ten freshman of the year honors in 2012. He had been with the Nittany Lions for the past six seasons as both a graduate assistant and defensive line coach. As to why he left his alma mater, he says Clayton White and Shane Beamer drew him to Columbia.

"It was talking with coach Clayton. Understanding what he likes to do on defense. Understanding who coach Beamer is as a total head coach. That was really the draw," Barnes said.

Both Penn State and South Carolina have a common opponent in 2025, the Clemson Tigers. Being able to play the Tigers in the bowl game, Barnes was able to take time to scout South Carolina's defensive players before he arrived in Columbia.

"I've been watching a little bit of tape of the guys that's currently here. I watched them versus Clemson. I know what they have as far as on defense," Barnes said.

Addressing the Portal

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of South Carolina's biggest needs coming into the offseason was along the offensive line. Seven players from that group have entered the portal, causing Beamer and Randy Clements trying to bring transfers into the program. Beamer says he knew the team needed to get better.

"We knew we needed to get better. When you go 4-8, and I think we gave up 44 sacks, it's hard to say we played great up front. It is what it is. That's not all on the offensive line. That's on me, that's on the coaches. We all had a hand in it. I knew there was going to be somewhat of a reset," Beamer said.

