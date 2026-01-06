South Carolina Addresses Defensive Line Needs With Jordan Thomas in the Transfer Portal

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, defensive lineman Jordan Thomas from the University of Georgia helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Rated as a four-star and a top-100 prospect in the 2024 class, Thomas spent two seasons as a rotation player along Georgia's defensive line before entering the transfer portal. During his time with the Bulldogs, he appeared in eight games totaling six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. He had a pair of tackles, one solo and a tackle for loss against Austin Peay.

How He Fits

BREAKING: Georgia transfer DL Jordan Thomas has Committed to South Carolina, he tells @On3Sports



In his time with the Bulldogs he totaled 6 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 PD



He’ll have 3 years of eligibility left



Repped by @lvrgfootball https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/C9PRvg8bJE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, brings good size, athleticism, and strength to the middle of South Carolina's defensive line. Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, had this to say about Thomas when coming out of high Don Bosco Prep.

"A powerful, athletic interior defensive lineman who moves well and can be a dominant player with more consistent play. Made 31 tackles, including five sacks, as a junior while facing double teams and being the focal point of opposing offenses. Has a muscular frame and already has a college-sized body that will not take a lot of work to get on the field early. Has an 80-inch wing span and a 10-yard get off of less than two seconds. Fires off quickly at the snap and can play low. Shoots gaps when lined up over the guard in Don Bosco's 3-4 front. Can anchor at the point of attack. Takes on blocks and can stack-and-shed to locate running back. Possesses the strength needed to play early in college."

Thomas would help fill a major need for the Gamecocks along their defensive line. This is the second commitment this portal cycle for South Carolina as Thomas joins Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: