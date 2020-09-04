SI.com
GamecockDigest
Three Things The Gamecocks Want To Fix During Scrimmage Two

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks hit the field Saturday for the second scrimmage of fall camp.

As they continue to gear up for the Sept. 26 opener against Tennessee, here are three immediate things the Gamecocks are looking to clean up based on last week’s scrimmage.

1. Coaches communication - the Gamecocks coaching staff has a lot of new personnel so there were understandably some kinks to work out in the first scrimmage.

“Operations from the press box, we still had some mishaps as far as communications and things like that are concerned. But that’s somewhat expected,” head coach Will Muschamp said after the scrimmage.

2. Penalties – While Muschamp saw some good things from on both sides of the ball, he also saw mistakes they have to clean up in order to be in close game.

“We did have too many issues that were self- inflicted,” Muschamp said. “Jumping offsides twice, a couple of delay of game penalties, three false starts, a critical error on a snap on two-point play, a bad toss on the goaline to score. So again, some things we need to correct, but I like how our guys competed.”

3. Depth – Muschamp has been adamant about how depth is going to be the key to a successful season and every player needs to be ready to have their number called. Last Saturday he said the running back and defensive line are areas that still need a considerable amount of work in creating depth necessary moving forward. a

Football

