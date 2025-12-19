South Carolina Football News: LSU Is Expected to Hire Sterling Lucas as its Next Defensive Line Coach

LSU is expected to name South Carolina defensive run game coordinator/defensive ends coach/outside linebackers coach, Sterling Lucas, as the team's next defensive line coach, per CBS Sports. Lucas joins new Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge after four seasons in Columbia. Shane Beamer will now look to fill a new role in his defensive coaching staff.

Coming over from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, Beamer hire Lucas in 2022 to help revamp the team's defensive front. In 2023, the Gamecock defense surrendered 149.4 rushing yards per game, the fewest since 2017 and the second-fewest since 2012, while forcing 17 turnovers in 12 games. In 2024, he helped develop senior Kyle Kennard, who was the first Gamecock to win the Bronco Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player, was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors after logging 15.5 tackles for loss including 11.5 sacks, the second-highest single-season mark in school history.

What's Next?

LSU is in fact expected to hire South Carolina’s Sterling Lucas as its new defensive line coach, sources tell @CBSSports https://t.co/DvlCO8lsVU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2025

Lucas' departure certainly leaves a hole open in the defensive coaching staff. South Carolina already had to overhaul its offensive staff this offseason and now has one more position to fill. Luckily for the Gamecocks the timing of this helps as the transfer portal window doesn't open for two weeks. This should give Beamer enough time to hire a replacement for Lucas.

Who could that replacement be? Only time will tell. Beamer could elect to make an in-house transition, poach another coach from the NFL ranks, or make an outside hire. The timing of the next defensive line coach hire isn't clear, however it is one they will want to make quickly with the transfer portal set to open on Jan. 2.

We will keep you updated with any news surrounding Lucas' departure as well as take a look at who could replace him in that role next season right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.

