5 Gamecocks Poised for a Breakout Season in 2025
As the South Carolina Gamecocks prepare for the upcoming season, several players are on the verge of making a major impact. Whether they're young talents waiting for their moment or veterans ready to take the next step, these Gamecocks are primed to become household names.
Here are five South Carolina players who could have a breakout year:
1. WR Nyck Harbor
Nyck Harbor, a former five-star athlete, enters his third season with the Gamecocks as one of the most intriguing talents on the roster. Coming in as the eighth highest-ranked recruit in school history, Harbor was not only an elite football prospect but also the No. 1 track recruit in the nation widely regarded as the fastest player in the country.
His track career is nothing short of remarkable. Harbor earned All-American honors in both the 100m and 200m, even competing in the national championships, where he secured top 10 finishes. He had the chance to pursue his Olympic dreams but made the bold decision to turn down a tryout to fully commit to South Carolina’s football team.
For the first time in his college career, Harbor will participate in spring ball, a crucial step after missing it last year. His transition from playing EDGE and tight end in high school to becoming a wide receiver has been a work in progress. The split focus between track and football slowed his development early on — but that’s no longer the case.
We started to see glimpses of Harbor’s potential late last season. He broke out against Alabama, followed by a strong finish to the year:
With wide receivers coach Mike Furrey now guiding him and his complete focus on football, Harbor has all the tools to emerge as a go-to weapon in the Gamecocks’ offense. If his late-season flashes are any indication, 2025 could be the year he fully breaks out — and becomes one of the SEC’s most dangerous playmakers.
2. CB Vicari Swain
Coming up on his on red shirt, sophomore year Vicari is coming off of a solid freshman campaign coming into South Carolina as a top blue chip recruit he was ranked as the No.5 Athlete in the class (No.1 was Nyck) and had one recruiting site say he was a prospect that could play either or WR or DB at the next level and had a hard time ranking him not knowing the plan moving forward stating that he was a 5 star talent at DB he would be ranked that way if they knew for sure so a lot of high praise going into year one when he redshirted with the Gamecocks having a load of talent in the DB room he would play in 13 games this year making 13 tackles including 11 solo stops… had 1.0 sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and and one quarterback hurry with his best game being vs Kentucky he play solid and held his own now as the Gamecocks lose project Top 10 Pick Nick Emmanwori and All-SEC CB O'Donnell Fortune the Gamecocks will need some DB’s to step up this year and after what I saw from Vicari this past year and the things I have heard I feel very comfortable saying we should see a break out year from him upping those stats and making his name more known
3. TE Michael Smith
With Joshua Simon off to the NFL after an impressive, underrated career — capped by a standout performance at the NFL Combine — the Gamecocks have a big hole to fill at tight end. Simon quietly finished 5th in the SEC in receiving yards for tight ends and tied for first in touchdowns, proving just how valuable he was to South Carolina’s offense.
Enter Michael Smith, a top-100 recruit who was also ranked in the 90s on a national Top 100 True Freshman list last season. While his 106-yard freshman campaign didn’t make headlines, he showed flashes of potential that could translate into a breakout sophomore season — even in a crowded tight end room.
With veterans like Brady Hunt, who’s looking for a bounce-back year, and Kentucky transfer Jordan Dingle, a former Freshman All-American, Smith won’t have the spotlight all to himself. But that might not matter. The Gamecocks frequently rotate tight ends and use two-TE sets, which should give him enough opportunities to carve out a bigger role.
Even with the competition, doubling his production from last year — hitting 200+ yards would be a sign of real progress. More than just stats, though, Smith has the chance to cement himself as the future of the position for South Carolina. His athleticism and playmaking ability stand out, and this season could be the start of something special for the young tight end.
4. CB Emory Floyd Jr.
Emory Floyd Jr. made waves on the recruiting trail when he committed to South Carolina as a highly ranked 4-star prospect, choosing the Gamecocks over Georgia, Florida, and Auburn. His decision was a major win for Shane Beamer's first full recruiting class especially considering Beamer was still a relatively unknown head coach at the time, living in the shadow of his legendary father, Frank Beamer.
Landing a top-tier Georgia recruit over powerhouse programs like Kirby Smart's Bulldogs wasn’t just a recruiting victory — it signaled that Beamer was starting to change the culture in Columbia.
Nicknamed "Ferrari Floyd" for his blazing speed, Emory was one of the fastest recruits in the nation. He remains one of the fastest players in college football, alongside teammate Nyck Harbor. Both were listed among the SEC's fastest players last year, and even EA Sports College Football 25recognized their speed giving Harbor a 99 speed ratingand Floyd a 97.
Floyd’s career so far has been held back not just by injury he missed most of last season but also by sitting behind a loaded DB room filled with NFL talent. Now a Redshirt Junior, he's played in just seven games, but this season could be his turning point.
With South Carolina needing defensive backs to step up, Floyd has all the physical tools to make an impact. After biding his time and battling setbacks, he’s got a chip on his shoulder and this season feels like his chance to prove he’s next up for the Gamecocks.
5. RB Oscar Adaway III
Oscar Adaway III arrived at South Carolina last year as one of the top 10 transfer portal running backs available, joining alongside former All-SEC back Rocket Sanders, who went on to lead the Gamecocks in rushing.
This season, Adaway is poised for a bigger role. While he’s expected to split carries with Utah State transfer Rahsul Faison, Faison’s eligibility remains in question as the university works to get him cleared in time for the season. If Faison is delayed or limited, Adaway could see an even larger workload early on.
Adaway showcased his reliability and toughness late last season, especially during the rivalry win against Clemson, where he contributed with several key runs that helped secure the upset on the road. Despite limited opportunities behind Sanders, Adaway’s flashes of power and vision hinted that he’s capable of much more.
With an expanded role and a potential one-two punch alongside Faison, Adaway looks ready to break out. If the Gamecocks balance their backfield effectively, Adaway could be a major factor in a more dynamic, balanced offensethis year and a name that garners plenty of attention in the SEC.
Honorable Mentions:
While these five players are primed for breakout seasons, a handful of other Gamecocks are worth keeping an eye on as well:
- K Mason Love – A strong leg who could emerge as a reliable weapon in close games.
- WR Vandrevius Jacobs – A dynamic playmaker with the speed and hands to carve out a bigger role.
- LB Jaron Willis – A physical, versatile linebacker who could make noise in the rotation.
- LB Shawn Murphy – A former high-profile transfer with the talent to push for significant snaps.
- WR Mazeo Bennett Jr. – A promising young receiver who brings big-play potential to the offense.
- DT Monkell Goodwine – A powerful force on the interior line ready to step up in the trenches.
- EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. – An athletic pass-rusher who could break through with more opportunities.
- LB Fred "JayR" Johnson – A hard-hitting linebacker with upside to develop into a key contributor.
