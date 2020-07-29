ACC Releases 2020 Football Schedule Model; SEC Close To Following Suit

The ACC released it's 2020 football schedule model Wednesday. After much deliberation the conference will move to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference game to be played in home state of the ACC team.

This means in-state rivalries, including the South Carolina Clemson one, will be salvaged.

According to the ACC website, here are the criteria for the season schedule:

The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12

The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC

The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

There will be one division

Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game

All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions

The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dillenger reported that the SEC is close to following suit as athletic directors have already met and agreed.