Cam Smith Projected As First Round Pick In Early Mock Drafts

When the South Carolina Gamecocks landed a homegrown talent by the name of Cam Smith back in the 2019 recruiting class, the majority of media members who covered the team or his recruitment and fans who pulled for the Gamecocks felt the Westwood High School product would be the next great defensive back in Columbia. Former 247Sports Director of Scouting Barton Simmons labeled Smith back then as a "future impact Power 5 starter with early round NFL Draft upside in the first to third-round range".

Needless to say, Simmons nailed his evaluation of Smith, as under the tutelage of secondary coach Travaris Robinson and most recently Torrian Gray, Cam Smith became one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC, showing off his ability to play the ball, play in press man coverage and also play both the nickel and outside corner positions. In terms of where Smith could be drafted, people have had high opinions of the Palmetto State product going back to last fall, but now that NFL draft entries are solely focused on their training, all-star games and the combine, it's allowing talent evaluators to take a closer look at what players of Cam's caliber offer.

Having not even gone through the NFL combine yet, Smith have been slotted in two more mock drafts that project him to go in the first round. Former NFL cornerback and current NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks believes that as of today, Cam Smith would be drafted 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings due to the purple and gold's need of secondary help.

Bucky isn't the only analyst that thinks highly of the Carolina defensive back, as Mike Reener of Pro Football Focus projects Cam to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 17, citing his football intelligence and positional versatility.

This reoccurring train of thought surrounding Cam Smith's potential indicates how highly regarded he is in the minds of people who cover this aspect of the sport for a living, and he still has plenty of time to make these sentiments even stronger.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.