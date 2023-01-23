Skip to main content

NFL Divisional Round: South Carolina Gamecocks In The League

Some former South Carolina Gamecocks playoff hopes remained alive after the NFL's Divisional Round, while another saw his Super Bowl dreams dashed.
On Sunday, the NFL playoffs continued with the divisional round, and multiple former Gamecocks took the field for their respective teams. 

South Carolina didn't see any former alumni make it to the grandest stage of them all last season after going through a stretch of solid representation the few years prior. 

When the snow and dirt settled on Sunday night, three Gamecocks' had guaranteed their spot in their team's respective conference championship game, while one was sent home.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - "Garnet Thor" had a phenomenal showing in Buffalo, catching five passes for 59 receiving yards, including a 15-yard touchdown reception and one sweet hurdle in a stunning 17-point win over the Bills.

Dallas Cowboys at San Fransisco 49ers

Israel Mukuamu, Cowboys S - Mukuamu went back to being more of a rotational defensive back due to Jayron Kearse being back in the starting lineup. He assisted in one tackle and didn't make any statistical impact beyond that in the Cowboys' one-score loss to the 49ers.

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Started for the 49ers but didn't record any stats in a hard-fought victory over Dallas.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had eight offensive touches for 56 yards as the 49ers used their running game to wear out the Cowboys' defense and move onto the NFC Championship Game.

