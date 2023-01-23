Skip to main content

Transfer Receiver Enrolls At South Carolina

According to GamecockCentral, Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis has officially enrolled in South Carolina.

It was reported on Monday afternoon by GamecockCentral's Chris Clark that Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis, a portal target identified by the staff earlier this month, has officially enrolled at South Carolina.

Lewis will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Gamecocks next year. Lewis is considered a weapon as a receiver and return man. From his years at Rutgers and Memphis making plays, he's totaled 94 catches for 1,173 yards and twelve receiving touchdowns.

Transfer Recruiting

Eddie entered the transfer portal on January 11th and had a visit set up for the 13th and 14th, and with the deadline being the 18th, he took a quick visit to Colorado to see what Deion Sanders' program was about. With the recent hype around it, the staff knew he would be up there with Deion and still felt very confident in getting Eddie as a Gamecock, as we now know Deion couldn't work his magic with this one.

Impact on South Carolina

Eddie is going to bring a lot of speed to South Carolina. He should be a big-time playmaker for this offense, a reliable target for his starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, and a weapon on special teams for coach Pete Lembo.

WR Room 2023

Take a quick look at what this team will be working on next year in this room, along with their remaining eligibility;

  • Eddie Lewis: 1 year
  • Antwane Wells: 1 year
  • Xavier Legette: 1 year
  • Dakereon Joyner: 1 year
  • Ahmarean Brown: 1 year
  • O'Mega Blake: 3 years
  • Landon Samson: 4 years
  • Kelton Henderson: 4 years
  • Kylic Horton: 4 years
  • Tyshawn Russell: 4 years
  • CJ Adams: 4 years

