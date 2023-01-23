Transfer Receiver Enrolls At South Carolina

It was reported on Monday afternoon by GamecockCentral's Chris Clark that Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis, a portal target identified by the staff earlier this month, has officially enrolled at South Carolina.

Lewis will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Gamecocks next year. Lewis is considered a weapon as a receiver and return man. From his years at Rutgers and Memphis making plays, he's totaled 94 catches for 1,173 yards and twelve receiving touchdowns.

Transfer Recruiting

Eddie entered the transfer portal on January 11th and had a visit set up for the 13th and 14th, and with the deadline being the 18th, he took a quick visit to Colorado to see what Deion Sanders' program was about. With the recent hype around it, the staff knew he would be up there with Deion and still felt very confident in getting Eddie as a Gamecock, as we now know Deion couldn't work his magic with this one.

Impact on South Carolina

Eddie is going to bring a lot of speed to South Carolina. He should be a big-time playmaker for this offense, a reliable target for his starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, and a weapon on special teams for coach Pete Lembo.

WR Room 2023

Take a quick look at what this team will be working on next year in this room, along with their remaining eligibility;

Eddie Lewis: 1 year

Antwane Wells: 1 year

Xavier Legette: 1 year

Dakereon Joyner: 1 year

Ahmarean Brown: 1 year

O'Mega Blake: 3 years

Landon Samson: 4 years

Kelton Henderson: 4 years

Kylic Horton: 4 years

Tyshawn Russell: 4 years

CJ Adams: 4 years

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.