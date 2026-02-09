CBS Predicts South Carolina Will Compete for a College Football Playoff Spot in 2026

CBS has made a bold prediction that the South Carolina Gamecocks will be in the thick of the College Football Playoff race during the 2026 season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for a very pivotal 2026 season, as the team looks to drastically improve upon last year's disappointing record. After spending much of the offseason with College Football Playoff expectations ahead of 2025, the Gamecocks turned in just a 4-8 record.

Despite the poor showing last year, Shane Beamer and his staff remain extremely optimistic about the team's chances of competing for a title next season, and the head coach has even publicly stated his predictions that the Gamecocks will do just that.

While Beamer's comments may seem bold, he is not the only one who believes in his team. According to a recent bold predictions article from CBS, the Gamecocks have been predicted to be in the thick of this year's College Football Playoff race.

"Shane Beamer called his shot in November when he said South Carolina would be in the College Football Playoff conversation in 2026 -- and he might not be wrong," wrote CBS Sports' Cody Nagel. "Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart both return, giving the Gamecocks real cornerstones on each side of the ball. With a friendlier schedule than 2025, South Carolina pushes into the playoff picture before falling just short in December."

Where South Carolina Needs to Improve in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer disputes pass interference call against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Given that the Gamecocks are expected to at the very least compete for a playoff spot this upcoming season, the team will have a handful of areas that it needs to improve. The first of these being protecting LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers has established himself as one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the SEC and has proven to be an extremely dangerous playmaker for defenses. Unfortunately, the quarterback was not very well protected last year, which greatly hindered the team's offensive approach.

In addition to better offensive protection, the Gamecocks will need to turn in a defensive performance similar to their 2024 season. Should the team be able to accomplish these goals, a College Football Playoff spot is more than attainable for Shane Beamer and his team.

The Gamecocks' quest for a College Football Playoff spot will begin on Saturday, September 5th when the team hosts Kent State in its season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have yet to be announced.