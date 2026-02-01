South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Could Break a School Record During 2026 Season

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers could rewrite the team's history books during the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for the 2026 college football season, as the team looks to improve on a rather disappointing year in 2025. With so many changes coming to the Gamecocks roster and staff, anticipation for the team's return grows each day.

But with all the excitement set to take place in Columbia this season, there is also an opportunity for history to be made as LaNorris Sellers will have a chance to break a nearly 40-year-old school record for the Gamecocks.

That record is total yards in a career, which is currently held by Gamecocks legend Todd Ellis, who served as the team's quarterback during the late 1980s. Ellis finished his career with 9,351 yards of total offense, placing him first all time in the team's history.

LaNorris Sellers Could Break a Long-Standing South Carolina Record

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes past Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images Kentucky | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Current Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers currently boasts 6,052 yards of total offense, which puts him just under 3,300 yards away from claiming the record and rewriting school history. A total would also be a career high in yards per season by Sellers.

3,300 yards is well within the realm of possibility for the Gamecocks quarterback as well. During the Gamecocks 2024 season, the quarterback tallied 3,208 total yards of offense and became a household name across the nation with his athleticism. Should Sellers be able to recreate his performance this year, the quarterback will have an excellent opportunity at making history.

There are also a handful of reasons to be encouraged about Sellers' chances to break the record, as Shane Beamer recently brought in a new offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, to boost the offense. In addition, Sellers will be entering his third full season as a starter, making him one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country.

LaNorris Sellers is already somewhat of a legend amongst South Carolina fans. However, breaking a 40-year school record and becoming the most productive Gamecock player of all time will cement his status as one of the greatest players to ever suit up in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Sellers and the rest of the Gamecocks will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Kent State in its home opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have yet to be announced.