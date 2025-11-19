Shane Beamer Predicts South Carolina Will Compete for the College Football Playoff in 2026
Will South Carolina be a playoff caliber team in 2026? Their head coach seems to think so. In his press conference on Tuesday, Shane Beamer made a bold statement, telling reporters that he believes his team will be in the thick of College Football Playoff race next fall. Whether the prediction comes true or not, it does make the offseason much more compelling.
Coming off a 9-4 season last year with high level talent returning for 2025, many pundits, fans, and those inside the building thought this was the year the team would be in the playoffs. Unfortunately that dream ended by mid-October and the season has come off the rails. South Carolina sits at 3-7, set to miss a bowl game for the second time in three years, and uncertainty surrounding the roster. If the expectation is the playoff, a lot needs to go the Gamecocks way.
Making the Playoff Case
"I do know next year at this time, we're going to be sitting here on this Tuesday night, watching the playoff rankings to see where we are," Beamer said.
There are two key things that need to happen this offseason if the Gamecocks truly want to find themselves among the nation's top 12 teams next fall. First they must find the right offensive coordinator. This has been the Achilles Heel of the Shane Beamer era and what has held the team back at times. It started with Marcus Satterfield, then Dowell Loggians, and finally Mike Shula. The first two had success at times, but the same could not be said of Shula who was let go less than one season into his tenure. Beamer must nail the offensive coordinator hire this offseason or it could be the program's downfall in 2026.
Secondly, and almost as important, Beamer must retain top tier talent and acquire outside talent via the portal. Rumors of possible transfers having already begun swirling, as things tend to do in a down season. But for South Carolina to take that next step they will need talented players like LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and others. The Gamecocks also need help along the offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary, and in the running back room.
It's a bold claim as the team is focusing on Coastal Carolina this week, but it appears to be one Beamer is sure of at the moment.
