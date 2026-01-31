Why the South Carolina Gamecocks Are Poised to Take a Major Step Forward in 2026

Why the South Carolina Gamecocks should take a major leap forward during the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their 2026 college football season as the team looks to vastly improve upon last year's poor showing. But while the 2026 season will not be without challenges, fans in Columbia should feel rather optimistic that things will improve drastically.

With months to go before the Gamecocks return to action for the 2026 college football season, here are a few reasons why fans should be expecting a major improvement from the 2025 season.

1. LaNorris Sellers Will Be Even More Experienced

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers before the game Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having a quarterback entering his third year as a starter is a rarity in today's modern era of college football. But that's exactly what the Gamecocks have in LaNorris Sellers. Plus, Sellers won't just be one of the more athletic passers in the SEC this season; he will also be looking to prove that he is still worthy of a first-round draft selection.

2. Offensive Playcalling is in New Hands

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles prior to the game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It's no secret that last year's offensive output was certainly far from the Gamecock standard. As a result, the team moved on from former playcaller Mike Shula at the end of 2025 and brought in Kendal Briles from TCU. Briles's offensive schemes and experience with highly talented quarterbacks could be just what the Gamecocks' offense needs to return to form this season.

3. The Schedule is More Manageable

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) and teammates celebrate a Harbor fumble recovery against the Alabama Crimson Tide on a punt in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

By the time the 2025 schedule was complete, six of South Carolina's eight conference opponents were ranked at the time they faced the Gamecocks (Vanderbilt also ended up being a top 15 team by the end of the season). While playing in the SEC is always a gauntlet, this year's slate of games appears to be a bit more manageable for Shane Beamer and his team.

4. It Can't Be Much Worse...

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This one may feel a bit heavy-handed. However, A 4-8 record with just one conference win has easily been the low point in Shane Beamer's tenure with South Carolina. But the Gamecocks abysmal season last year is not at all what Beamer and his roster are capable of. Look for South Carolina to have a massive chip on its shoulder this season as it looks to prove that 2025 was simply an outlier, as opposed to the norm.

The Gamecocks will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Kent State in its home opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have yet to be announced.