CFB Analyst Raves About South Carolina's Nyck Harbor
CFB analyst and former SEC WR, Chris Doering raves about Nyck Harbor after going to South Carolina practices. Find out why he’s bullish on the third-year wide out.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 season with plenty of hype and anticipation around their football program. The majority of that hype is surrounding the quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Sellers is entering his second year as the starter for the Gamecocks and is looking to take that next step in 2025 into truly elite status.
If he’s going to do so, the Gamecocks and Sellers will need a massive leap to be made by third-year wide receiver and former five-star Nyck Harbor. Harbor entered South Carolina as a heralded two-sport athlete. Not just a really good wide receiver, Harbor is an SEC championship caliber sprinter as well, having set personal records in both the 100m and 200m a year ago in his final collegiate track season.
This offseason, Harbor stayed away from the track and remained a full-participant with the Gamecocks football program all offseason, and the work and dedication to football is paying off.
SEC analyst Chris Doering was on the Locked On South Carolina podcast this week and discussed how much growth he’d seen in Harbor’s game.
“I love the fact that he committed to football this season and stepped away from track to kind of focus on learning the nuances of the position."
“You know, from a guy that is kind of chiseled out of stone to play the position, he looks the part and watching his ball skills, watching the way he catches the football, you can definitely tell he’s put some time into it. He doesn’t fight it. He’s relaxed, he’s confident with his hands, and I think that’s obviously a big part of playing the receiver position.”
