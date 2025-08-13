Shane Beamer Remains "Optimistic" Around RB Rahsul Faison's NCAA Waiver
The NCAA's waiver decision surrounding South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison has been a topic around the program since December. While no major news has broken, Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer remains hopeful.
In a press conference on Monday, Beamer opened with an update on the status of transfer running back Rahsul Faison. He thanks the NCAA for taking the case and remains "optimistic" that an answer will come soon.
"I don't have an update for you right now," Coach Beamer. "Hope to get some good news on that soon. Extremely respectful of the NCAA and the job they have. I know they are analyzing other cases besides Sul's [Rahsul Faison] and appreciate them taking it under consideration. Optimistic we'll get some good news hopefully soon."
While he waits for the NCAA's approval, Faison is still getting some work with the team during preseason camp. From the sounds of it, he remains positive and is handling the situation well.
"Appreciate and proud of Sul for how he's handling this situation and his mindset and spirit," Coach Beamer said."
Faison was held out of Sunday night's practice with a bruised shoulder according to Beamer. He was back out on the field "in good spirits" on Monday. Stay tuned for news surrounding Faison's waiver status right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.
