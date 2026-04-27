South Carolina Makes Top Five for 2027 Four Star RB Brayden Tyson

As the summer approaches, recruiting picks up across the country for college football teams. The South Carolina Gamecocks are no stranger to summer recruiting success under head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer and his staff are in on many prospects, including Brayden Tyson who has listed the Gamecocks among his top five for next season.

Tyson is a four-star tailback in the 2027 class, rated 353 overall and a top 40 player in the state of Georgia per 247Sports. The 6-foot and 230+ pounder from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, brings a nice balance of speed and physicality to the position.

Running back is a room in desperate need of added talent for the Gamecocks in 2027 and beyond. Don't be surprised if the team adds multiple players at that spot after not landing a running back out of the high school ranks in each of the last two recruiting cycles. Matthew Fuller was the last tailback signed out of high school back in 2024.

Tyson's top five includes South Carolina along with Florida State, Miami, Purdue, and Rutgers

Recruiting Update

NEW: Class of 2027 4⭐️ RB Brayden Tyson has released his Top-5, and South Carolina is one of them! 🐔



The 6’0”, 215 lb prospect is currently rated as the #301 player in the country, the #23 RB in the ‘27 Class, and the #32 player in Georgia, per @Rivals recruiting rankings.… pic.twitter.com/fvnsL15Dd1 — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) April 23, 2026

David "Tre" Segarra is another 2027 running back who listed the Gamecocks among his top five schools back on Apr 13. He is a 5-foot-10 and 205 pounder from Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.

QB Jerry Meyer III and S Jernard Albright lead the class so far, but June and July is where classes really begin to take shape for Shane Beamer during his tenure.