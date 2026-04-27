South Carolina Makes Top Five for 2027 Four Star RB Brayden Tyson
As the summer approaches, recruiting picks up across the country for college football teams. The South Carolina Gamecocks are no stranger to summer recruiting success under head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer and his staff are in on many prospects, including Brayden Tyson who has listed the Gamecocks among his top five for next season.
Tyson is a four-star tailback in the 2027 class, rated 353 overall and a top 40 player in the state of Georgia per 247Sports. The 6-foot and 230+ pounder from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, brings a nice balance of speed and physicality to the position.
Running back is a room in desperate need of added talent for the Gamecocks in 2027 and beyond. Don't be surprised if the team adds multiple players at that spot after not landing a running back out of the high school ranks in each of the last two recruiting cycles. Matthew Fuller was the last tailback signed out of high school back in 2024.
Tyson's top five includes South Carolina along with Florida State, Miami, Purdue, and Rutgers
Recruiting Update
David "Tre" Segarra is another 2027 running back who listed the Gamecocks among his top five schools back on Apr 13. He is a 5-foot-10 and 205 pounder from Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.
QB Jerry Meyer III and S Jernard Albright lead the class so far, but June and July is where classes really begin to take shape for Shane Beamer during his tenure.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI