Corey Rucker Returns To Arkansas State

The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost many players to the transfer portal over the last month or so, including high-profile names like MarShawn Lloyd, Jaheim Bell, Jordan Burch, Gilber Edmond, and Austin Stogner.

One of the offensive players who entered the portal and didn't receive as much notoriety was wide receiver Corey Rucker, a player who was only able to play in two games this season which was cut short due to a significant lower-body injury.

Rucker entered the transfer portal back on December 14th, and since then, it's been extremely quiet regarding where his next destination could be. As it turns out, Rucker's next stop will be an old one, as On3's Matt Zenitz reported that Rucker is returning to Arkansas State.

Rucker is now the second Gamecock to return to his old stomping grounds, as Stogner returned to Oklahoma, where he played for three seasons before coming to Columbia. It's an interesting trend that could be one to watch as the transfer portal era continues to evolve.

Some players may search for new opportunities before deciding they want to go to their initial environment, and the transfer portal allows them to do it.

