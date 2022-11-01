Corey Rucker Out For The Season

Wide receiver Corey Rucker has struggled to get on the field this season. He suffered a foot injury during preseason camp, limiting him to one appearance through eight games.

On Tuesday, he announced that he underwent a successful surgery and will be out for the season. The news was a surprise, as there wasn't any speculation that he would get surgery.

Head coach Shane Beamer spoke on the situation last week, saying that he was progressing and the team would keep the redshirt in mind moving forward. Rucker's 2022 season is over before it got a chance to begin; he logged one catch this year against Charlotte, a long touchdown from quarterback Luke Doty.

South Carolina dipped into the transfer portal, hoping to find an impact receiver. They envisioned Rucker filling that role and early returns from preseason camp seemed encouraging.

Rucker will spend the offseason rehabbing and preparing for next season. The Gamecocks have several veteran targets who may opt to head to the professional ranks, and a veteran presence would be a welcomed addition to a room lacking experience.

