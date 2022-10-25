Corey Rucker Trending Towards Redshirt Season

South Carolina dipped into the transfer portal to find some immediate impact players. They thought they found four on offense: quarterback Spencer Rattler, running back Christian Beal-Smith, tight end Austin Stogner, and wide receiver Corey Rucker.

However, Rucker has dealt with injuries since he arrived in Columbia. He suffered a lower-body injury during preseason camp and has struggled to ramp things back up since.

He has been active for one of seven possible contests, his lone appearance coming against Charlotte. Rucker flashed his talent, collecting a long touchdown pass in the closing minutes.

Head coach Shane Beamer updated the injury report on Tuesday afternoon, officially ruling Rucker out for Missouri. Beamer elaborated on the situation, saying that it may be in their best interest to preserve the talented wideout.

"I think it’s probably trending in that direction. If he’s able to get healthy this season, it’s probably going to be to the point where you can play him this season and preserve some games."

Rucker is talented, and the staff envisions him playing a role, whether that be this season or the following. His health is the most important thing, and he can still play up to three additional contests while preserving that redshirt.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.