Gator Bowl Offers Dowell Loggains Extended Look At 2023 Offense

Though it isn’t uncommon, South Carolina’s bowl game offers a lot of implications for the Gamecocks. There are the usual draft implications for certain players like Spencer Rattler and expectations for the coaching staff.

Though those are typical with every team playing in a bowl game, the Gamecocks have an exciting dynamic brought on by the shakeup at offensive coordinator. With the recent hiring of Dowell Loggains, many of the Gamecocks’ offensive players are tasked with proving they belong in the game plan come 2023.

Loggains will be taking the reins on offense for the Gamecocks in 2023. This means much of his work during the upcoming offseason will decide which players and elements he wants to retain and which he wants to move on from.

South Carolina has a few offensive players playing in the bowl game who are expected to return for the 2023 season, and a few are unknown whether they return or enter the draft.

The players who do end up returning have a good opportunity to show Loggains what they are capable of and why they should be a pivotal part of the offense in 2023.

Being able to show out and perform well in practice is important, but an in-game display like the Gator Bowl is something Loggains will be sure to reference throughout the offseason while he builds a game plan.

