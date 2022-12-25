How LaNorris Sellers Fits Dowell Loggains' Offensive Vision

For those that follow high school football in the Palmetto State, quarterback LaNorris Sellers needs no introduction. The South Florence produced accounted for 67 touchdowns in his senior year en route to a state title and numerous records.

While he was a long-time Syracuse commit, Sellers opted to sign with South Carolina on early national signing day. He received an offer on October 22, and some thought the Gamecocks got in too late.

However, the coaching staff made a strong closing push and flipped him. It was one of their biggest recruiting wins of the cycle, as they established themselves as the premier school for South Carolina talent.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains played a role in Sellers' decision. Loggains accepted the job on December 12 and quickly made an impression on the recruiting scene.

Sources indicate that Loggains intends to put the ball in his quarterback's hands. While that may not be Sellers immediately, he may ultimately take the reigns and become the first long-term starter of the Loggains era.

The player and coach are talented and respected in their circles. However, the two mesh well together and may achieve success. When the quarterback and play-caller are in unison, good things tend to happen.

Arkansas employed a lot of quarterback run game elements in its offense. While Loggains wasn't calling plays as the tight ends coach, he played a role in the weekly game-planning.

Sellers has a stocky frame at 6-2.5 and 217 lbs. with enough athleticism to move against SEC defenders. He may not run away from defensive backs, but Loggains can at least utilize Sellers' feet to extend plays and find receivers downfield.

Furthermore, Sellers has pinpoint accuracy that should allow Loggains to utilize the entire field vertically and horizontally. Sellers routinely communicates with receivers by placing the ball in optimum spots; he can throw anywhere on the field.

The pairing also knows football quite well. Loggains has nearly a decade of NFL play-calling experience, something few humans can say. Meanwhile, as a high school senior, Sellers had to operate an entire offense with full-field reads.

He already knows how to work the quick game, get through progressions, and run RPOs. Sellers is in full control at all times and never seems hurried, always looking poised and confident.

While it may take some time for the pairing to showcase their collaboration on the field, spring practice should be an excellent precursor for what's to come. Installation periods will be critical for both as they feel out the program and each other, but early projections seem positive based on what we know.

