Transfer Portal Already Altering The SEC East

The transfer portal has dominated the past few weeks, with many speculating about where many stars will continue their careers. Many names have already chosen their next homes, and many have flocked to big-name programs.

Though it is no surprise, many high-profile transfers have chosen their next homes in the SEC, specifically the SEC East. Many of South Carolina's rivals in the division have been able to bolster their already robust rosters with some of College Football's finest players. Here is a rundown of some notable players who have decided to come down south.

Dominic Lovett, WR - Missouri to Georgia

Lovett was one of the SEC's top receivers in 2021 for the University of Missouri, hauling in 56 catches for 846 yards in 2022. Lovett announced earlier this week that he is transferring to Georgia for the 2023 season.

Adding a projected top-50 pick in Lovett solidifies head coach Kirby Smart's offense as one of, if not the best, offense in the nation. Lovett's ability to find open pockets down the field and accrue chunk plays throughout a football game will fit nicely in Georgia's offense.

Devin Leary, QB - NC State to Kentucky

The expectations for Kentucky in 2023 are low, especially considering the team would lose star quarterback Will Levis to the draft. Fortunately for Kentucky, they were met with good news earlier this week when former NC State quarterback Devin Leary transferred to Lexington. Leary was one of the best signal callers to enter the portal this off-season.

Though he missed most of the 2022 season with a torn pectoral muscle, coaches were intrigued with him because of his impressive 2021 season. In 2021, Leary threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns. Leary will help bridge a gaping hole on the Wildcats' offense and should help ease some of the pains of moving on from Levis.

Graham Mertz, QB - Wisconsin to Florida

Mertz has spent the past four seasons with the University of Wisconsin in a somewhat disappointing stretch of years. Mertz entered college as one of the most highly touted prospects in the 2019 class, though he has only amassed 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

Mertz hasn't had the most exciting collegiate career thus far with Wisconsin, prompting him to transfer to Florida before the 2023 season. Mertz is a very talented quarterback who could find more success with a new home in Gainesville.

Theo Wease Jr., WR - Oklahoma to Missouri

Wease was once a five-star wide receiver from high school who many thought to be the next big thing at Oklahoma. Like many other players on the list, Wease's collegiate career has been largely disappointing, though his star potential is recognizable.

Wease found some footing in 2020, his sophomore year when he recorded 530 yards and four scores. However, that has been the extent of his production in his collegiate career.

Wease missed the entirety of 2021 due to injury and recorded just 19 catches in 2022. Wease has elected to continue his career at the University of Missouri, filling the void left by Dominic Lovett. If Wease can fulfill his potential, he should fit nicely alongside fellow five-star wideout Luther Burden.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.