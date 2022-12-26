Receiver Situation Creates Dilemma For Spencer Rattler

If you ask any objective college football fan, they would say that quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the most talented quarterbacks in all college football. As he showed in the last two regular season games for South Carolina, Rattler can be the main reason his team wins games with huge implications.

Despite this notion, however, football fans have seen time and time again how even the best quarterbacks must have enough talent surrounding them, or else things can collapse when playing in games of massive magnitude. One of the best examples this year was Bryce Young and the Alabama offense, seemingly held back by a lack of offensive playmakers.

With everything that's taken place recently in Columbia, while South Carolina won't exactly be in dire straits at the offensive skill positions when they play the Gator Bowl, they're reaching a point where they're dangerously low on depth at multiple positions.

Nate Adkins is the only scholarship tight end left on the roster, MarShawn Lloyd and Jaheim Bell won't be there to help out at running back, plus Christian Beal-Smith seems like he'll be less than one hundred percent come Friday afternoon.

Now, it's been made known by head coach Shane Beamer that wide receiver Josh Vann won't be able to play against the Irish, while Jalen Brooks is doubtful due to an undisclosed off-field issue. By the time the game rolls around, South Carolina's offense could be without as many as five offensive skill players who started multiple games for the team in the 2022 regular season.

The player who'll be affected the most by this is Rattler. Like every other quarterback who's ever played football, he depends on the long-standing rapport he's built with multiple guys who've consistently seen the field throughout the season.

With potentially all of the aforementioned players out of the fold, Rattler will still have weapons like Juice Wells, Ahmarean Brown, Juju McDowell, Dakereon Joyner, and others, but will have to more than likely create more explosive plays with his arm outside of the pocket.

Considering the lack of true tight ends who'll be available for the contest, it could also mean that the offense tries to establish more of a quick passing game, especially early on in the matchup, to try and get Rattler and this possible starting group into more of a rhythm.

Rattler was magical against Tennessee and Clemson and may have to continue that trend if the Gamecocks want to defeat the Fighting Irish.

