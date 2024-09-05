Dylan Stewart's First Game: How It Compares to South Carolina's Elite EDGE Debuts
Dylan Stewart's highly anticipated debut lived up to the hype. The true freshman five-star EDGE, who is just 18 years old, delivered a historically dominant performance in Week 1, earning a jaw-dropping 97.4 PFF grade. This grade isn't just impressive—it’s the best single-game rating by a Power Five EDGE since 2020. In his first collegiate game against Old Dominion, Stewart recorded four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, a remarkable start to what many believe could be a legendary career.
Stewart follows in the footsteps of other highly touted EDGE recruits at South Carolina, including the greatest in college football history, Jadeveon Clowney. The 6-6, 260-pound Clowney, who was ranked as the No. 1 player in the country, burst onto the scene in his 2011 debut against ECU with seven tackles, seven assists, and 0.5 sacks. His presence was immediately felt, and his combination of size, speed, and power set him apart as a generational talent. Clowney went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history.
Another standout recruit was Jordan Burch, a five-star EDGE from Columbia, South Carolina. Like Clowney, Burch was ranked as the No. 1 player in the country when he committed to South Carolina. His debut in 2020 against Tennessee was quieter, with just one tackle to his name. While it took Burch a bit longer to make a significant impact, he eventually found his footing during his junior season, recording 3.5 sacks. Burch later transferred to Oregon, where he continues to develop as a standout player.
Stewart, who was also once ranked as the No. 1 player in the country before finishing as the No. 10 player overall and No. 3 EDGE in the 2023 class, has set the stage for what could be one of the best careers South Carolina has seen at the position since Clowney. His debut already suggests that he has the potential to follow in Clowney's footsteps, and after just one game, Stewart looks like the closest thing the Gamecocks have had to Clowney since his departure. With a history of producing elite EDGE talent, South Carolina may have found their next defensive superstar in Stewart.
