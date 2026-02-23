REPORT: Shane Beamer Provides Update of Gamecocks' OT Jacarrius Peak's Injury Status

Unfortunate news came on Saturday as transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak suffered an injury that could "keep him sidelined for some time," perJC Shurburtt. On Sunday South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer told The Post and Courier about Peak's status going forward.

Offseason workouts are already underway and spring practice is just right around the corner. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they will go into those practices without a projected starter, who is set to miss the entire offseason. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer addresses the loss.

"Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice," Beamer tells The Post and Courier. "We expect that he will be available this season."

The bad news is Peak will be out for some time, which hurts as the team tries to build cohesion along the offensive line. The good news is Beamer and the staff do expect him to return this season.

Who Steps Up At Tackle?

Zyon Guiles

Since this happened before spring practices began, the Gamecocks will have time to try and find a replacement for Peak while he recovers. True junior Josiah Thompson should man one of the two tackle positions, while the other spot will be hotly contested.

True freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu will all vy for the starting spot next fall. It is unclear when Peak will be able to return and when he will be 100 percent, but for now the Gamecocks have an opportunity to build on their tackle depth.



