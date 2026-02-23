REPORT: Shane Beamer Provides Update of Gamecocks' OT Jacarrius Peak's Injury Status
Unfortunate news came on Saturday as transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak suffered an injury that could "keep him sidelined for some time," perJC Shurburtt. On Sunday South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer told The Post and Courier about Peak's status going forward.
Offseason workouts are already underway and spring practice is just right around the corner. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they will go into those practices without a projected starter, who is set to miss the entire offseason. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer addresses the loss.
"Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice," Beamer tells The Post and Courier. "We expect that he will be available this season."
The bad news is Peak will be out for some time, which hurts as the team tries to build cohesion along the offensive line. The good news is Beamer and the staff do expect him to return this season.
Who Steps Up At Tackle?
Since this happened before spring practices began, the Gamecocks will have time to try and find a replacement for Peak while he recovers. True junior Josiah Thompson should man one of the two tackle positions, while the other spot will be hotly contested.
True freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu will all vy for the starting spot next fall. It is unclear when Peak will be able to return and when he will be 100 percent, but for now the Gamecocks have an opportunity to build on their tackle depth.
Looking for more:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball HC Dawn Staley Reaches Historic Career Milestone
- Former Gamecocks QB Luke Doty Joins South Carolina's Coaching Staff
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- Biggest Questions for South Carolina Football Entering the 2026 Offseason
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI