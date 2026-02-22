Why South Carolina's Shane Beamer is Under Immense Pressure During the 2026 Season

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer is under immense pressure heading into the 2026 college football season. Here is why.

The 2026 college football season is still a few months away, however teams all across the country have begun setting their goals for their year and are hoping to exceed expectations by the time the regular season begins.

With so many expectations being set so early into the offseason, pressure has already begun to mount for a handful of coaches as they head into the new year. One coach in particular who appears to be under immense pressure is South Carolina Gamecocks; head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer is entering his sixth season in Columbia, and has delivered some fantastic moments for the program in that time. However, last year's season resulted in an utter failure as the team finished with a losing record of 4-8.

Despite the poor showing in 2025, Beamer and his staff remain adamant that a College Football Playoff appearance is the standard. But has the coach bit off more than he can chew heading into 2026?

Shane Beamer Under Pressure Ahead of the 2026 Season

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer disputes a pass interference call in the game with Clemson during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pressure for Beamer and his staff has been exemplified by the fact that this will likely be the last seasons with Dylan Stewart and LaNorris Sellers, two of the Gamecocks' most talented players in recent memory.

"After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff in 2024, South Carolina struggled offensively, prompting multiple assistant coach changes and placing Beamer squarely on the hot seat entering 2026," wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "He has all but guaranteed a CFP appearance in 2026, and with the program retaining LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart, expectations are elevated."

High expectations are exactly what Beamer and his staff have strived for since arriving in Columbia, however. And the coach has never shied away from honesty regarding his program. But achieving the expectations set for this year will be an extremely tall task.

Should the Gamecocks be able to deliver on their promises of a College Football Playoff, Beamer will almost certainly receive massive amounts of praise and will likely be up for major awards such as Coach of the Year. Failure to complete this goal, however, could result in something much worse.

Beamer and the Gamecocks will begin their quest for a College Football Playoff spot on Saturday, September 5th when they face the Kent State Golden Flashes in Columbia for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV netwro have yet to be set.