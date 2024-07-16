Gamecock Digest

EA Sports Gamecock Roster Rankings: 2024 South Carolina Football Team Breakdown

With the new EA Sports college football game now available, we're taking a detailed look at the 2024 South Carolina Gamecock roster. From standout players to overall team strengths, dive into the comprehensive breakdown of player ratings and positions.

Fisher Brewer

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes past Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky
In this story:

The new EA Sports college football game is now available to players who opted for the deluxe edition, granting them three days of early access before the official release. Yesterday, we dropped the simulated prediction of the 2024 Gamecock football season, and today we are diving into the roster. The base roster, which will receive updates throughout the season, boasts an 84 overall team rating with a 78 offense and an 82 defense. Let's take a closer look at the roster.

Gamecock Roster:

Quarterbacks:

  • LaNorris Sellers: 78 Overall

    • Robby Ashford: 77 Overall

  • Davis Beville: 73 Overall
  • Dante Reno: 69 Overall
Robby Ashford
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out of the pocket as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running Backs:

  • Raheim Sanders: 88 Overall
  • Oscar Adaway III: 77 Overall
  • Djay Braswell: 77 Overall
  • Jawarn Howell: 68 Overall

Wide Receivers:

  • Jared Brown: 83 Overall
  • Nyck Harbor: 82 Overall
  • Gage Larvadain: 80 Overall
  • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: 80 Overall
  • Dalevon Campbell: 79 Overall
  • Debron Gatling: 72 Overall
  • Luke Doty: 71 Overall
  • Vandrevius Jacobs: 71 Overall
  • CJ Adams: 69 Overall
  • Tyshawn Russell: 65 Overall
  • Elijah Caldwell: 65 Overall
  • Mazeo Bennett Jr.: 64 Overall
  • Payton Mangrum: 64 Overall

Tight Ends:

  • Joshua Simon: 83 Overall
  • Brady Hunt: 81 Overall
  • Nick Elksnis: 74 Overall
  • Connor Cox: 70 Overall
  • LS/TE Hunter Rogers: 56 Overall

Left Tackles:

  • Tree Babalade: 79 Overall
  • Kam Pringle: 73 Overall
  • Jatavius Shivers: 67 Overall

Left Guards:

  • Jakai Moore: 82 Overall
  • Markee Anderson: 77 Overall
  • Blake Franks: 68 Overall

Centers:

  • Vershon Lee: 83 Overall
  • Torricelli Simpkins III: 81 Overall
  • Ryan Brubaker: 76 Overall

Right Guards:

  • Trovon Baugh: 79 Overall
  • Kamaar Bell: 78 Overall
  • Chase Sweigart: 70 Overall

Right Tackles:

  • Cason Henry: 75 Overall
  • Josiah Thompson: 75 Overall

Left Ends:

  • Elijah Davis: 78 Overall
  • Jatius Geer: 74 Overall
  • Gilber Edmond: 72 Overall

Defensive Tackles:

  • Alex Huntley: 80 Overall
  • T.J. Sanders: 79 Overall
  • Nick Barrett: 73 Overall

Right Ends:

  • Tonka Hemingway: 85 Overall
  • Dylan Stewart: 78 Overall
  • DeAndre Jules: 76 Overall
  • Monkell Goodwine: 75 Overall
  • Wendell Gregory: 72 Overall

Left Outside Linebackers:

  • Kyle Kennard: 84 Overall
  • Bryan Thomas Jr.: 75 Overall
  • Desmond Umeozulu: 73 Overall

Middle Linebackers:

  • Debo Williams: 85 Overall
  • Demetrius Knight Jr.: 80 Overall
  • Mohamed Kaba: 76 Overall
  • Fred "JayR" Johnson: 74 Overall
  • Andrew Colasurdo: 57 Overall

Right Outside Linebackers:

  • Bam Martin-Scott: 80 Overall
  • Jaron Willis: 75 Overall

Cornerbacks:

  • O'Donnell Fortune: 81 Overall
  • Vicari Swain: 79 Overall
  • Emory Floyd: 78 Overall
  • Judge Collier: 78 Overall

Free Safeties:

  • DQ Smith: 80 Overall
  • Buddy Mack III: 76 Overall
  • Peyton Williams: 75 Overall
  • Kelvin Hunter: 73 Overall

Strong Safeties:

  • Nick Emmanwori: 87 Overall
  • Jalon Kilgore: 80 Overall
  • Gerald Kilgore: 78 Overall
  • David Spaulding: 76 Overall
  • David Bucey: 70 Overall
  • King-Demenian Ford: 68 Overall

Kicker:

  • Mason Love: 69 Overall

Punter:

  • Kai Kroeger: 80 Overall

This year's Gamecock roster showcases a well-rounded team with standout players in key positions. Raheim Sanders leads the charge with an impressive 88 overall rating, providing a strong foundation for the offense. On defense, Tonka Hemingway and Nick Emmanwori anchor the team, bringing high ratings and experience to the field. As the season progresses and updates roll in, fans can expect to see these ratings evolve, reflecting the team's performance and growth.

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

