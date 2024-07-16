EA Sports Gamecock Roster Rankings: 2024 South Carolina Football Team Breakdown
The new EA Sports college football game is now available to players who opted for the deluxe edition, granting them three days of early access before the official release. Yesterday, we dropped the simulated prediction of the 2024 Gamecock football season, and today we are diving into the roster. The base roster, which will receive updates throughout the season, boasts an 84 overall team rating with a 78 offense and an 82 defense. Let's take a closer look at the roster.
Gamecock Roster:
Quarterbacks:
- LaNorris Sellers: 78 Overall
- Davis Beville: 73 Overall
- Dante Reno: 69 Overall
Robby Ashford: 77 Overall
Running Backs:
- Raheim Sanders: 88 Overall
- Oscar Adaway III: 77 Overall
- Djay Braswell: 77 Overall
- Jawarn Howell: 68 Overall
Wide Receivers:
- Jared Brown: 83 Overall
- Nyck Harbor: 82 Overall
- Gage Larvadain: 80 Overall
- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: 80 Overall
- Dalevon Campbell: 79 Overall
- Debron Gatling: 72 Overall
- Luke Doty: 71 Overall
- Vandrevius Jacobs: 71 Overall
- CJ Adams: 69 Overall
- Tyshawn Russell: 65 Overall
- Elijah Caldwell: 65 Overall
- Mazeo Bennett Jr.: 64 Overall
- Payton Mangrum: 64 Overall
Tight Ends:
- Joshua Simon: 83 Overall
- Brady Hunt: 81 Overall
- Nick Elksnis: 74 Overall
- Connor Cox: 70 Overall
- LS/TE Hunter Rogers: 56 Overall
Left Tackles:
- Tree Babalade: 79 Overall
- Kam Pringle: 73 Overall
- Jatavius Shivers: 67 Overall
Left Guards:
- Jakai Moore: 82 Overall
- Markee Anderson: 77 Overall
- Blake Franks: 68 Overall
Centers:
- Vershon Lee: 83 Overall
- Torricelli Simpkins III: 81 Overall
- Ryan Brubaker: 76 Overall
Right Guards:
- Trovon Baugh: 79 Overall
- Kamaar Bell: 78 Overall
- Chase Sweigart: 70 Overall
Right Tackles:
- Cason Henry: 75 Overall
- Josiah Thompson: 75 Overall
Left Ends:
- Elijah Davis: 78 Overall
- Jatius Geer: 74 Overall
- Gilber Edmond: 72 Overall
Defensive Tackles:
- Alex Huntley: 80 Overall
- T.J. Sanders: 79 Overall
- Nick Barrett: 73 Overall
Right Ends:
- Tonka Hemingway: 85 Overall
- Dylan Stewart: 78 Overall
- DeAndre Jules: 76 Overall
- Monkell Goodwine: 75 Overall
- Wendell Gregory: 72 Overall
Left Outside Linebackers:
- Kyle Kennard: 84 Overall
- Bryan Thomas Jr.: 75 Overall
- Desmond Umeozulu: 73 Overall
Middle Linebackers:
- Debo Williams: 85 Overall
- Demetrius Knight Jr.: 80 Overall
- Mohamed Kaba: 76 Overall
- Fred "JayR" Johnson: 74 Overall
- Andrew Colasurdo: 57 Overall
Right Outside Linebackers:
- Bam Martin-Scott: 80 Overall
- Jaron Willis: 75 Overall
Cornerbacks:
- O'Donnell Fortune: 81 Overall
- Vicari Swain: 79 Overall
- Emory Floyd: 78 Overall
- Judge Collier: 78 Overall
Free Safeties:
- DQ Smith: 80 Overall
- Buddy Mack III: 76 Overall
- Peyton Williams: 75 Overall
- Kelvin Hunter: 73 Overall
Strong Safeties:
- Nick Emmanwori: 87 Overall
- Jalon Kilgore: 80 Overall
- Gerald Kilgore: 78 Overall
- David Spaulding: 76 Overall
- David Bucey: 70 Overall
- King-Demenian Ford: 68 Overall
Kicker:
- Mason Love: 69 Overall
Punter:
- Kai Kroeger: 80 Overall
This year's Gamecock roster showcases a well-rounded team with standout players in key positions. Raheim Sanders leads the charge with an impressive 88 overall rating, providing a strong foundation for the offense. On defense, Tonka Hemingway and Nick Emmanwori anchor the team, bringing high ratings and experience to the field. As the season progresses and updates roll in, fans can expect to see these ratings evolve, reflecting the team's performance and growth.
