Former First Round Pick Jason Smith Joins South Carolina as Assistant Offensive Line Coach

South Carolina continues to make changes to its offensive coaching staff by adding an experienced NFL voice to the offensive line room. Former offensive tackle and second overall pick from Baylor, Jason Smith, will join the Gamecocks as the assistant offensive line coach. Smith will join Randy Clements in the room to shake up that room for next season.

Smith played under Clements back at Baylor from 2005 to 2007. As a senior in 2008, Smith was credited with 96 knockdown blocks and 3.5 sacks given up on his way to earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. After beginning his college career as a tight end, Smith would play appear in over 30 games for the Bears as a tackle before being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the then St. Louis Rams.

The 6-foot-5 and 300+ pounder from Dallas, Texas, would go on to play four seasons in the NFL (three with the Rams and one with the New York Jets). He was signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad ahead of the 2013 season, but didn't see action on the active roster.

What It Means for the Gamecocks

South Carolina is bringing in continuity along the offensive line coaching staff as Smith not only played for Clements, the two coached together at North Texas back in 2022. Smith joins Clements, Kendal Briles (OC/QB), and Stan Drayton (RB/Assistant Head Coach - Offense) as the newest hires on the offensive staff for next season. In case you missed it, Shane Beamer officially announced the new hires at a press conference last week.

The offensive line room struggled mightily in 2025. Poor play and penalties forced Beamer to move on from then OL coach Lonnie Teasley following the LSU game, with Shawn Elliott serving in the interim role. The Gamecocks would end the 2025 season in the bottom third of the SEC in rushing offense and pass blocking statistics. Improving that room in coaching and personnel is a good start to change things for next season.

