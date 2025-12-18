South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Lineman Declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

South Carolina will be without one of their veteran leaders on defense next season as fifth-year senior Nick Barrett announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this week.

Barrett appeared in 51 games, making 13 starts, in his five seasons wearing the garnet and black. His play on the field and in practice drew high praise from his teammates who chose him as a Rex Enright permanent team captain, a co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award winner and a co-Most Outstanding Senior Award recipient.

Starting all 12 games at the defensive tackle spot in 2025, Barrett led the Gamecocks defensive lineman with 42 tackles, adding six tackles for loss, and two sacks - the first two in his career. His highlight play of the year came on the road in College Station where he scooped up a Marcel Reed fumble and took it 17 yards to the house.

DYLAN STEWART FORCED FUMBLE ➡️ NICK BARRETT TD ✔️ pic.twitter.com/3KDGxtCwEj — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) November 15, 2025

Chasing NFL Dreams

In a post declaring his intentions of entering the draft, Barrett took the time to thank God, his family and friends, teammates and coaches, and of course Gamecock nation. He said he is grateful for the support South Carolina fans has shown him during his time in Columbia.

BREAKING: South Carolina DT Nick Barrett has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft



-He’s been a leader for this Gamecock defense in 2025, and has recorded 72 tackles, 3 PD’s, 2 sacks, and 1 INT in 4 years at USC



-Best of luck @NickBarrett15, can’t wait to see you on Sundays🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/PKaOwUSy63 — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) December 16, 2025

It's still early in the draft projections and rankings news, but ESPN put out an article last week which listed draft analyst Mel Kiper's top prospects at each position. Kiper ranked Barrett just outside his top ten defensive tackles for the draft. Barrett was listed next to Indiana's Tyrique Tucker, Virginia Tech's Kemari Copeland, Ole Miss' Zxavian Harris, and Illinois' James Thompson Jr.

While he may not have popped on the stat sheet, replacing a veteran leader along the defensive line could prove tough this offense for Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White. Losing Barrett and Monkell Goodwine (eligibility/draft) leaves a big hole along the interior of the defensive line. The Gamecocks may have to supplement those losses with young players and portal additions once the window opens on Jan. 2.

